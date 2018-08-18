Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City on Sunday in their first away match of the Premier League season.

The Terriers faced the top-flight champions in the penultimate away match of the season last year, claiming a remarkable goalless draw to inch them ever closer to survival.

Town will be hoping to do the same again this campaign, but the circumstances ahead of the clash are very different, with City setting out on the defence of their title, rather than having already won it.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Who's playing?

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Kick off is at 1.30pm, Sunday, August 19 at the Etihad Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, with a brief highlights package available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app shortly after the match.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Highlights will also be on Match of the Day 2 from 10.30pm the same day.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, Manchester will get some heavy rain in the morning, which should clear up at around kick off time.

From then on it should be a warm but cloudy day with high temperatures of 19 degrees celsius.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"There’s isnt one secret [to holding City]. A lot of things have to come together.

"If it would be so easy to tell you one secret and you are successful, everyone would do it.

"We have to be on our best.

"We have to be brave as well and really trust in our ability and our skills.

"Then, in these games like we saw last weekend, you need the small margins to go in your favour.

"The players did a very good job in the first half, but we conceded an unlucky deflection goal against Chelsea and then hit the inside of a post, so instead of 1-1 it was 1-0.

"These are the situations we need to go in our favour, but we will work on our limit, we will work our socks off – I have no doubt about that – and there is no better or greater occasion than to be against City away and we will try our best, like we have done in the past."

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager

“He [Kevin De Bruyne] will be out for two and a half months to three months. Hopefully in that time he can do as well as possible to be back and help us again.

“He will be a big miss like Benjamin Mendy was last season. Kevin was outstanding last season and of course for him and his family, these injuries are never wanted.

“They are accepted, they are part of the game. Sometimes these things happen. They (the players) don’t rest, they have a tough, tough season last season. Human beings have a limit.

“I’m pretty sure this [having little time to prepare for the new season] can be an influence. When you are fresh in your legs, this doesn’t happen.

“David Silva trained last two or three sessions really good. He had a problem with his leg for the Arsenal game but he has trained good in the last two or three days.”

Any team news?

Town will be without Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen for the clash, who has picked up a muscle injury in training this week.

Jonathan Hogg is also a doubt for the visitors after suffering a light hip injury.

Erik Durm and Danny Williams will also not feature, with the head coach revealing both men are aiming to be back in time for the Carabao Cup second round match against Stoke City on Tuesday, August 28.

Man City will be without key play-maker Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered a serious knee injury in training this week.

The Belgian midfielder does not need surgery on the injury, but is likely to be sidelined for two to three months.

In better news for City, David Silva is fit to return to the starting line up this weekend, having missed out against Arsenal last week.

Tell me about Man City

Manchester City were by far the best team in the country last year, breaking the 100-point total for the first time in Premier League history.

They were stopped from scoring at home once over the whole of last season, with Huddersfield Town the only team to frustrate Sergio Aguero and co at the Etihad Stadium.

This year City are aiming to become the first team in a decade to defend the Premier League title - a feat last achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson's 2008/09 Manchester United side.

Since last term, City have strengthened their squad, bringing in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez for an eye-watering £60m.

Their recruitment added to last season's dominance has seen the Citizens once again installed as favourites to lift the Premier League trophy, being handed odds of 8/13 to defend their title.

Any match odds?

Huddersfield Town have been made 22/1 underdogs for the clash, while SkyBet have given the champions odds of 1/11 to claim victory over the Terriers.

The draw is priced at 9/1.