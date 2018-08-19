Video Loading

Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad Stadium today to take on Premier League champions Manchester City .

The Terriers face Pep Guardiola's side in their first away match of the 2018/19 season and will be hoping to replicate the goalless draw secured against City last time out.

The point achieved at the Etihad last season pushed Town to within a point of Premier League survival, with David Wagner's men clinching a crucial draw against Chelsea in the following match.

A draw this time round would be another excellent point for Town, who were the only side to stop City scoring at home throughout last year's Premier League campaign.

The Citizens have struggled against Town in recent times, failing to score in their last four home league meetings with the Terriers.

In fact, the last goal City scored against the Terriers at home in the league was in their infamous 10-1 victory over Town in 1987.

Can Town hold the champions again today? Stick with us here for all the updates as Wagner looks to once again frustrate City.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

FULL TIME

City 6-1 Town

KEY EVENT

OVER

90+2: Mahrez fires over for City.

Added time

Three minutes added.

KEY EVENT

SAVE

88: Hamer denies Bernardo Silva with a decent save.

Foul

88: City free kick on the right.

Held

87: Mendy’s effort is deflected, but Hamer holds on to the ball.

Corner

86: City on the attack again.

KEY EVENT

GOAL

6-1. Kongolo own goal.

KEY EVENT

SUB

Ramadan on for Mounie.

KEY EVENT

WIDE

84: Mendy shoots wide after Sane’s first effort was blocked.

KEY EVENT

SUB

Foden on for Gundogan.

Corner

81: Another corner to City.

KEY EVENT

WIDE

79: Another chance for City, but Jesus shanks his effort wide.

Free kick

78: Town penalised for a foul on the keeper.

Corner

78: The free kick is headed up in the air and Billing catches it on the volley. A good block leads to a Town corner.

Foul

77: Free kick to Town in City territory.

SUB

Aguero off for Sane.

KEY EVENT

GOAL

75: Aguero again. Hat trick for the Argentine.

Blocked

75: Mahrez shoots from distance, but Aguero blocks his team mate’s effort accidentally.

Goal kick

73: A free kick for Town allows them to load the City box, but the ball is too long and out for a goal kick.

Wide

72: The corner is aimed at Stones, but his header is well wide of the target.

KEY EVENT

SAVE

71: Aguero draws a save out of Hamer.

KEY EVENT

Yellow

69: Schindler goes in the book for a poor tackle on Jesus.

Nope

67: Depoitre escapes his man well and lays the ball off to Billing, but the Dane can’t get his feet sorted and his cross goes straight into the hands of Ederson.

Offside

65: Aguero is caught offside.

KEY EVENT

SUB

64: Mahrez on for Silva.

KEY EVENT

OVER

64: Mounie hits an overhead kick over the bar.

Unlucky

63: Diakhaby plays in Hadergjonaj in the box, but the Swiss international couldn’t sort his feet out in time.

KEY EVENT

SUB

61: Pritchard is replaced by Diakhaby.

KEY EVENT

WIDE

59: Lovely play from Aguero and Jesus allow the Argentine another effort on goal.

The strike fizzes inches wide of the post.