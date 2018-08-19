Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad Stadium today to take on Premier League champions Manchester City .
The Terriers face Pep Guardiola's side in their first away match of the 2018/19 season and will be hoping to replicate the goalless draw secured against City last time out.
The point achieved at the Etihad last season pushed Town to within a point of Premier League survival, with David Wagner's men clinching a crucial draw against Chelsea in the following match.
A draw this time round would be another excellent point for Town, who were the only side to stop City scoring at home throughout last year's Premier League campaign.
The Citizens have struggled against Town in recent times, failing to score in their last four home league meetings with the Terriers.
In fact, the last goal City scored against the Terriers at home in the league was in their infamous 10-1 victory over Town in 1987.
Can Town hold the champions again today? Stick with us here for all the updates as Wagner looks to once again frustrate City.
FULL TIME
City 6-1 Town
OVER
90+2: Mahrez fires over for City.
Added time
Three minutes added.
SAVE
88: Hamer denies Bernardo Silva with a decent save.
Foul
88: City free kick on the right.
Held
87: Mendy’s effort is deflected, but Hamer holds on to the ball.
Corner
86: City on the attack again.
GOAL
6-1. Kongolo own goal.
SUB
Ramadan on for Mounie.
WIDE
84: Mendy shoots wide after Sane’s first effort was blocked.
SUB
Foden on for Gundogan.
Corner
81: Another corner to City.
WIDE
79: Another chance for City, but Jesus shanks his effort wide.
Free kick
78: Town penalised for a foul on the keeper.
Corner
78: The free kick is headed up in the air and Billing catches it on the volley. A good block leads to a Town corner.
Foul
77: Free kick to Town in City territory.
SUB
Aguero off for Sane.
GOAL
75: Aguero again. Hat trick for the Argentine.
Blocked
75: Mahrez shoots from distance, but Aguero blocks his team mate’s effort accidentally.
Goal kick
73: A free kick for Town allows them to load the City box, but the ball is too long and out for a goal kick.
Wide
72: The corner is aimed at Stones, but his header is well wide of the target.
SAVE
71: Aguero draws a save out of Hamer.
Yellow
69: Schindler goes in the book for a poor tackle on Jesus.
Nope
67: Depoitre escapes his man well and lays the ball off to Billing, but the Dane can’t get his feet sorted and his cross goes straight into the hands of Ederson.
Offside
65: Aguero is caught offside.
SUB
64: Mahrez on for Silva.
OVER
64: Mounie hits an overhead kick over the bar.
Unlucky
63: Diakhaby plays in Hadergjonaj in the box, but the Swiss international couldn’t sort his feet out in time.
SUB
61: Pritchard is replaced by Diakhaby.
WIDE
59: Lovely play from Aguero and Jesus allow the Argentine another effort on goal.
The strike fizzes inches wide of the post.