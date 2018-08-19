Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad Stadium today to take on Premier League champions Manchester City .

The Terriers face Pep Guardiola's side in their first away match of the 2018/19 season and will be hoping to replicate the goalless draw secured against City last time out.

The point achieved at the Etihad last season pushed Town to within a point of Premier League survival, with David Wagner's men clinching a crucial draw against Chelsea in the following match.

A draw this time round would be another excellent point for Town, who were the only side to stop City scoring at home throughout last year's Premier League campaign.

The Citizens have struggled against Town in recent times, failing to score in their last four home league meetings with the Terriers.

In fact, the last goal City scored against the Terriers at home in the league was in their infamous 10-1 victory over Town in 1987.

Can Town hold the champions again today? Stick with us here for all the updates as Wagner looks to once again frustrate City.