Huddersfield Town were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford today.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez got the goals for the hosts in the second half after Town had frustrated Jose Mourinho's men for 45 minutes.

Town couldn't hold on however and extended their winless run to eight league matches and slipped into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season in the process.

Here are the main talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Romelu Lukaku breaking the deadlock nine minutes into the second half after a brave Town defensive effort.

Moan of the match

That Town once again went behind early in the second half after putting up an encouraging first-half show.

Talking point

Town have dropped into the relegation placings for the first time this season. How will they respond?

Man of the match

Flo Hadergjonaj: Looked lively and effective in a central midfield role and used the ball well.

Referee watch

Stuart Attwell (Nuneaton): Didn’t get much help from his assistants but made some very frustrating decisions for Town.

Atmosphere

The United fans were pretty subdued, waiting for their team to spark into life, while Town’s travelling faithful were in good voice throughout, even after going behind.

Verdict

Not a bad performance from Ton, who frustrated United for a good portion of the match. The Terriers do however slip into the dreaded relegation zone for the first time this season.