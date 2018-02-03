Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United today at Old Trafford.

After starting well, Town were undone in the second period by United's class, with Romelu Lukaku putting the hosts in front.

Jonas Lossl saved an Alexis Sanchez penalty later in the half, but the Chilean star converted the rebound to ensure all three points stayed in Manchester.

Here are your quick-fire highlights from the match.

First Half

8: Lingard bursts through the centre and gets past Town’s last line of defence. Lossl is there to make a simple, yet crucial save to his left.

22: Phil Billing booked for a second late challenge.

27: Alexis Sanchez brings a smart diving save from Jonas Lossl with a cracking right-foot drive from outside the box.

32 Aaron Mooy replaces Phil Billing; Lingard tests Lossl for United.

35: Lingard almost in again as Zanka allows a through ball to run, but Lossl rescues.

44: Excellent Town attack leads to a corner after Smith released Quaner. From the kick, United under pressure but cleared.

45: Sanchez booked for late challenge from behind on Hadergjonaj.

Second half

47: Great block by Smity to stop Sanchez netting at close range.

48: Smith booked.

49: Hadergjonaj charges down shot from Valencia.

52: Great challenge by Schindler stops Lukaku scoring.

54 Lukaku gives United the lead with a neat finish from Juan Mata’s cross.

58: Schindler forced off and Michael Hefele takes over.

67: Sanchez nicks the ball away from Hefele and wins a penalty. After Lossl saves his spot-kick, Sanchez follows up to score.

69: Tom Ince replaces van La Parra.

87: Mooy defends superbly to deny Sanchez a shot at goal.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Smith,Hadergjonaj, Kongolo, Schindler (Hefele 59), Jorgensen, Hogg, Billing (Mooy 32), van La Parra (Ince 67), Depoitre, Quaner.

Subs not used: Malone, Coleman, Pritchard, Mounie.

Booked: Billing, Smith, Hogg, Hefele.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Rojo, Smalling, Valencia; McTominay, Matic; Sanchez, Lingard (Pogba 64), Mata (Rashford 70); Lukaku (Martial 77)

Subs not used: Lindelof, Carrick, Young, Romero.

Booked: Mata, Sanchez.

Half time: Manchester United 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 74,742

Next match: Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, FA Cup fourth round replay, Tuesday, February 6 (kick off 7.45pm)