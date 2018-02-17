Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss Jose Mourinho does not expect any repeat of the 2-1 defeat earlier this season when his Manchester United side face Huddersfield Town later today (kick-off 5:30pm).

It will be the second time the two sides will have faced each other at the John Smith's Stadium this campaign, the previous meeting ending in a historic victory for David Wagner 's men.

It was Town's first win over their illustrious rivals for 65 years with Mourinho determined not to let history repeat itself in this afternoon's FA Cup Fifth Round clash.

“Huddersfield really want to progress and make something beautiful in the cup,” Jose Mourinho said.

“So we have to be ready; we played them very recently, a couple of weeks ago.

“We know who they are, how they try to play - so I don’t think we can be caught by surprise.”

Mourinho added: 'We want to go to the quarter-finals so we go with a serious approach.

“I have more Premier Leagues and League Cups so, of course, I'd like more (FA Cups) but I'm not thinking about myself. I'm thinking about the club and the fans.'

Mourinho also refuted claims of a rift between himself and star player Paul Pogba, confirming the midfielder would play today as could Eric Bailly.

The defender has not played since suffering an ankle injury on November 5, while Red Devils boss Mourinho also confirmed Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford would remain out with unspecified muscle complaints.