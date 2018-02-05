Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to St Andrew's tomorrow to take on Birmingham City in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

The Terriers were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blues last month, forcing the sides to contest an extra match in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Here is everything David Wagner had to say about the clash in the second city in his pre-match press conference.

Injury news

"The good message is that nothing is really serious, but too serious for Lolo and Schindler to be available for tomorrow.

"But they could be ready for the Bournemouth game on Sunday.

"Danny Williams is till out - we hope he will be back in training after the Birmingham gaem so he can have some training sessions before the Bournemouth game.

"Everybody else looks fine for the game tomorrow."

Manchester United performance

"Apart from the result, I have seen more or less everything I wanted to see from us.

"They worked their socks off, they showed their togetherness, their defensive shape was very good, the organisation was good, the communication was good.

"We were not able to create offensive moments against united, this is correct, but this shouldn't be a surprise.

"We can take a lot of positives out of it.

"I like that the away supporters recognised that the players have done everything they were able to and in the end the better team won.

"This was very easy against Man United and now it's the next game in a different competition.

"We can go into this competition without many thoughts from the last games in the Premier League and this is what we like to do.

"We like to compete and be successful against Birmingham away.

"It's not the easiest occasion, but if we want to play against Man United again - which is our aim - we have to win the game tomorrow."

Needing a win

"Every win helps in every competition to get a positive mood and positive atmosphere - or more positive atmosphere.

"Even if we try to keep it as positive as we can in these situations where we concede a lot of defeats now in a row, wins always help.

"I am totally sure every win can help to give you a better feeling, a better mood, a better atmosphere even if you have to make totally sure that you are focused on your work and your circumstance.

"It's so important that even in the difficult situations and circumstances that you are focused on your day-to-day work.

"Make sure that you make everything right, you prepare yourself and your group as well as you can for what is in front of you and don't get driven away - this makes no sense.

"Don't start to overthink situations or panic or lose your calmness that you need in these situations.

"We have to show that we know exactly what we like to do and what we have to do and that we prepare our group.

"This is how we work always in the more positive situations and now in the situations where we concede some defeats as well.

"This is the most important thing that you know exactly what you have to do - this is to be focused on your day-to-day work, make everything you can influence as good as you can, then try your best and use the next opportunity you are given."

Boos after the first match

"I absolutely understand the boos.

"Yes, it's a good side - a big Championship name which started the competition in the Championship with a clear target to come into at least the play-off spots and get promoted.

"They haven't had the best season so far, but in the near past they collected their points and they had totally different ambitions compared to where they are now.

"But we are the Premier League side.

"If we as a Premier League side play at home against Birmingham City - and we have a lot of respect for what they have done and their group and their manager - the expectation is that we are successful because we are the Premier League side.

"I totally understand if after this game the people were not satisfied that we were not able to go through, even if it's still the case that this was the result.

"They had every right after this game to show that they were not satisfied with this result, even if I think in the performance we had two very good opportunities in the game and we conceded this goal after a very big individual mistake.

"It was possible - not easy - but very possible to win in this game and come into the next round.

"We haven't done it and our supporters had every right after this game to show they were not happy because the expectation was Huddersfield - the Premier League side - plays against Birmingham at home to come through into the next round.

"We haven't done it and they had every right - this was absolutely okay."

Manchester United incentive

"This is the present you get when you come through.

"This is a nice present - of course it is.

"We have had this once this season and we would love to have it a second time.

"This is what we will work for tomorrow again with all the freedom which we need to be able to play on our highest level.

"We have to be on top form tomorrow because Birmingham is a good side ven if we like to come into the next round."

Available players

"To be totally honest it doesn't look like we have too many numbers with the injuries that we have at the minute.

"We will find solutions and we will find a group of players that will travel to Birmingham which is strong enough not only to compete but to be successful.

"This is what we have to show on Tuesday night."

Schindler and Depoitre

"Both got a knock and both are not able to train today or tomorrow.

"Hopefully they are back in training on Wednesday or Thursday.

"We made investigations and both had scans and x-rays and nothing serious is damaged, but they still have swelling in their ankles which is why they are out tomorrow."

Enough numbers?

"The good thing was before the game against United we had more or less the full squad together - Danny Williams was the only player not available.

"With Schindy and Lolo now we have two more and we have to see one or another who got a knock in the United game as well but we have numbers to have a good squad together and a competitive squad together who has all the ability to be successful."

Chance to show improvement

"All of them have to show and should show and should like to show that they are capable of performing on a better level than we have done in the first leg and that's what we expect from ourselves.

"It's a good opportunity to show in a different competition that you are capable of and that you are able to work and fight for a success which we need.

"If this is possible to get this on Tuesday I am totally sure it can help us in the future."

Manchester United positives

"We should not look too far ahead.

"Now it is all about the cup and Birmingham - we played them and had our opportunities but we didn't use it.

"We were able to go into the next round but we didn't use it and now we have the chance to make it better.

"Even if it's away which doesn't make it easier, but it's a task which we have in front of us which we are capable of.

"We have to show our quality, we have to show our desire to come into the next cup round and play against Manchester United at home."

Can you win the FA Cup?

"It makes no sense to look too far ahead.

"I think we can win this game tomorrow.

"If we are at our best and we show everything that we are able to show then we have a chance to win tomorrow."

Aaron Mooy becoming fresher

"He looks fresher in training.

"He got some games where he got less minutes now, he got some days off as well.

"I think it was important for him mentally to get back and recharge his batteries - this is what he has done.

"Now I think he looks fresher and every game and every minute now will help him come to his best form, which we need."

Dropping into the bottom three

"I personally feel - even if I don't like to be in the bottom three - it feels for me totally okay.

"Now we can chase, now we don't have to look over our shoulders and we can only look forward.

"We would like to go climb the table.

"It's a little bit of a different feeling and it's a feeling which I prefer.

"We should not forget we are three points from 12th position in the table so this is a good point where we are to go further and to go forward.

"This is why I personally like to chase and I like to be in the position to look forward and ahead and not over your shoulder.

"This is why I can take some positives out of this situation and if I have the feeling, I think a lot of my players have the same feeling."

Philip Billing

"I think he is a big, big talent.

"I am very happy that we have him in our group.

"He played 90 minutes against Liverpool on a good level after he was back in training for three weeks and he had some minutes in the FA Cup as well.

"Then four days later he played in front of 74,000 or more in Old Trafford.

"He conceded a yellow card very early and I wanted to make sure that we finished this game 11v11.

"He is a talent, he is a very good talent - he can improve in all areas but he has shown he grows and becomes a man.

"Now he as well has to leave behind him what was in the past and for him this was the last game and the last result and now it's all about tomorrow.

"Show a proper performance and do your part so we get into the next round.

"This counts for him and every single player and us as a backroom staff as well."

West Yorkshire manager sackings

"This situation is too serious to laugh about.

"I feel for every manager who loses his job - for the Yorkshire managers especially.

"Even if I am aware about it I am not tight enough in all the clubs about what went wrong for the managers there.

"I wish all of them the best of luck for the future.

"It isn't a surprise that this has happened and we are all together aware about this business, but even if it is a surprise I don't have to like it when colleagues get sacked."

Time to play a stronger team because of the Manchester United draw?

"What is the definition of a stronger team?

"We will take a selection which can get us through into the next round.

"We will make changes like always.

"What is different is that the next game is on Sunday not Saturday so we have a bigger gap till we play the next opponent in the next competition - like Birmingham who also play on Sunday.

"We will make our head around who looks fresh tomorrow - freshness will play a big part.

"Yes we will make changes - whether we make as many as the first game I don't know at the minute.

"We will send out a squad which is capable and competitive and able to win this football match."

Manchester United prize

"The priority was always the same for us since I arrived.

"In the first season it was to stay up, in the second season to stay in the play-offs and now in the third season to stay in the Premier League.

"Then we have another competition - or two other competitions in the FA Cup and League Cup - where we wanted to be successful as well.

"This was always the priority and this is now in this situation exactly the same.

"It doesn't matter what was in the games before or in the games afterwards, we know that we want to be successful in all the competitions.

"We know wins will help always - even if you have won five games before, another win will help you.

"And if you have some defeats, a win will help you.

"This is what it is all about, but we are aware that we are involved in another competition in the Premier League as well where we have to make sure that we reach our targets, which means we like to stay up."

Manchester United in the FA Cup or Premier League survival?

"If this is the case then no contest, but this is not the case.

"For us we like to have both and we work for both.

"I don't like to make the decision because nobody really offers what you offer me.

"This is only theory and I cannot work with theory.

"If this would be the truth, we could discuss it but it is not the truth."

Jon Gorenc Stankovic update

"We thought he could play 45 minutes today in the Under 23s, but we decided that we will make this next week.

"If the next week of training goes to plan like the first three, then he will be involved in the next Under 23 fixture."