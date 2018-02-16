Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler says Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United on Saturday is “one for the fans.”

A morale-boosting victory at Birmingham City set up a home showdown with United and Schindler said: “These are the games that Town fans dreamed of for so long.

“I don’t know how long Town fans have waited to play Manchester United but now we are going to play them at least three times. It’s great for the fans.

“It was a hard-fought win at Birmingham but the belief and faith is back and we took a lot of confidence from the Birmingham game.

“We have beaten Man United at home already this season and we want to do the same again.”

It remains to be seen how strong a team David Wagner and opposite number Jose Mourinho will put out on Saturday but Schindler says the FA Cup is now getting serious

“Man United have a lot of pressure on them and winning the title is not enough. They will want to win this competition and they will not give this game away.

“The fans have waited so long for these games and we will try our best to make them happy.”