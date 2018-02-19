Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town player Ben Thornley believes the club’s decision to downgrade their Academy from Category II to IV makes sense.

The Bury-born winger came through the famed Manchester United youth set-up and was part of the ‘Class of 92’ which included the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Phil and Gary Neville.

And although Thornley’s Old Trafford career was limited to just nine appearances for the club, the player went on to forge a successful career at both Town and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

But the now 42-year-old believes much has changed since he came through the ranks, with too much emphasis and pressure placed on pre-teen age groups.

“Being affiliated to a club at the age of six or seven just makes me laugh,” said Thornley.

“With all the growing up and life experience still to come you can’t possibly put a finger on their future.

“I wasn’t properly affiliated with any club until I was 16 so people shouldn’t get too downhearted if they’re not at a club at a silly age.

“I realise these lads have huge aspirations, but getting into any academy at the age of 13, 14, 15 does not guarantee anything.

“Some of the boys with massive potential at 13-14 may have either lost interest or been caught up by the age of 17-18.”

Therefore, with this thinking in mind, Town’s new approach in concentrating on youngsters from the age of 16 and upwards is a smart move.

“Moving forward I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all,” admitted Thornley.

“The bigger clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have so much talent they don’t know what to do with it.

“Eventually whether they let them go, or other clubs come in for them, that is where Huddersfield can pounce – especially if they are still in the Premier League.”