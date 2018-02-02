The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is expected to be without Marouane Fellaini for several weeks after the Belgian limped off in the mid-week loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils' five-game winning streak was abruptly brought to an end on Wednesday night after Spurs produced a first-half masterclass to seal a 2-0 victory.

And Fellaini lasted just seven minutes at Wembley Stadium after coming on for Paul Pogba, with initial reports suggesting the midfielder could be out for up to eight weeks with ligament damage.

Meanwhile, although Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have stepped up their rehabilitation they are not expected be considered while defender Eric Bailly remains a long-term absentee.

United look to exact revenge for their 2-1 defeat in West Yorkshire earlier in the season where goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave David Wagner's men a historic win.

Their title chances may be over, Manchester City a whopping 15 points ahead, but Jose Mourinho's side will still need to be wary of both Liverpool and Chelsea who are just three points behind.