A home tie against Manchester United awaits Huddersfield Town in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup - should they see off SkyBet Championship side Birmingham City in their replay.

Neither side could muster a winner at the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend as Steve Mounié’s header midway through the first-half was cancelled out by Blues' Lukas Jutkiewicz.

And should David Wagner's men come through there Midlands clash victorious, Town's boss will be hoping for a repeat of the Premier League victory at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season.

That win was Town's best performance of the season with the Terriers defying all the the pre-match odds by recording an emphatic 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's men .

Beforehand, the Birmingham City replay at St Andrew's replay has been confirmed for Tuesday, February 6 (kick-off 7.45pm) with tickets on sale to Priority 1, 2 and 3 supporters via the Huddersfield Town website from this evening.

Prices for season card holders are £15 for adults, £10 for Over-60s/Full-Time Students and £5 for Under-18s.

Should tickets reach general sale, the prices will be: £20 for adults, £15 for Over-60s/Full-Time Students and £5 for Under-18s.