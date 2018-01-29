The video will start in 8 Cancel

A home tie against Manchester United awaits Huddersfield Town in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup - should they see off SkyBet Championship side Birmingham City in their replay.

Neither side could muster a winner at the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend as Steve Mounié’s header midway through the first-half was cancelled out by Blues' Lukas Jutkiewicz.

And should David Wagner's men come through their Midlands clash victorious, Town's boss will be hoping for a repeat of the Premier League victory in West Yorkshire earlier this season.

That win was Town's best performance of the season with the Terriers defying all the pre-match odds by recording an emphatic 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's men .

Beforehand, the Birmingham City replay at St Andrew's replay has been confirmed for Tuesday, February 6 (kick-off 7.45pm) with tickets on sale to Priority 1, 2 and 3 supporters via the Huddersfield Town website from this evening.

Prices for season card holders are £15 for adults, £10 for Over-60s/Full-Time Students and £5 for Under-18s.

Should tickets reach general sale, the prices will be: £20 for adults, £15 for Over-60s/Full-Time Students and £5 for Under-18s.