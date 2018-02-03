The video will start in 8 Cancel

The last time Huddersfield Town won at Manchester United was 88 years ago - remarkable enough in itself.

But the match, and the season, were notable for many more reasons.

Firstly, on September 10, 1930, Town won 6-0 at Old Trafford with two players scoring hat tricks – Gerard Kelly and the great Scottish international Alex Jackson.

Moreover, it was Jackson’s final match for Town before joining Chelsea.

Typical of the man – he was one of the ‘Wembley Wizards’ Scotland side that beat England 5-1 in 1928, scoring a hat trick – his three goals at Old Trafford were described as “flamboyant”.

Town also beat United at Leeds Road, 3-0, and, not surprisingly, the Old Trafford men struggled that 1930-31 season under manager Herbert Bamlett.

They eventually finished bottom of the table and were relegated alongside Leeds United.

Town went on to finish fifth and failed to score in only four matches – a season record for the club which still stands today (the matches included the record 10-1 win over Blackpool).

At home that season, Town installed a ‘sound recording system’ organised by Audible Advertising Ltd of London (a tannoy) and also brought in an innovative, square, blue and white striped matchday programme.

The only other success for Town at Old Trafford was in the FA Cup in February 1924, when Charlie Wilson netted twice and the great Clem Stephenson got the other in a 3-0 second-round success.