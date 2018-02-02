Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner faced the media today ahead of the Terriers' trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Town take on Manchester United at the historic old ground, looking for a first win in eight league matches and a first league double over the Red Devils since 1930.

Here is everything the boss had to say in his pre-match press conference.

David Wagner on... the January transfer window

“The idea was to strengthen the squad even if everyone knows how difficult it is – especially for a club like us.

“I think we added to our group with Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo two positions which we really needed, and Sean Scannell came back as well into our group.

“Martin Cranie and Joe Lolley left us shortly before the window closed and that made sense for us because everybody knows that we have a big challenge in front of us to try to be successful with only players who are 100 per cent committed.

“They thought they like to move on, they had good opportunities and I totally respect their decisions.

“I am very thankful for what they have done for me since I arrived here.

“This was the reason why they left the football club shortly before the window closed and I wish them all the best.

“We know exactly which group of players will try to take this big challenge which we have in front of us from a good starting point and try to be successful and make another miracle happen – this is for us to stay in the Premier League.”

David Wagner on... the Manchester United match

“It's more important that they have belief than that they dream.

“We don't have to speak about who is favourite and who isn't tomorrow and at the end, for us, we have to be and we will be and we are so excited about this event which we have tomorrow.

“Old Trafford, Manchester United against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League – this speaks for itself.

“After the first experience we had here at home with our great support we are more excited to play against them.

“Like always, we will fight for every yard, we will try our best and we will see what we can get out of this game – even if we know we are not the favourite.

“We will try everything to steal something out of this game – this is our aim.”

David Wagner on... the win over Manchester United earlier in the season

“What's going on in the United dressing room and in their players' heads is not something I can think about.

“Of course if you've done it once you know even the impossible is possible in football.

“This was one of the examples where everything went in out favour and that is what you need, but first and foremost you have to be on it – 100 per cent.

“You have to be on it and you have to have the desire and the belief that you can get something out of the game.

“This is what we have to do tomorrow.

“Anything else that happens that we can't influence we have to accept, but our desire, our spirit, our belief – this is what we have to bring on the grass.”

David Wagner on... tactics at Old Trafford

“If a team like us plays against one of the top six and you really go in their face – we tried it once against Tottenham at home – and the game was over after 30 minutes when we were 3-0 down.

“We learned our lessons from our experience and in the past we have found ideas about how you can get something out of the games against the top six and for this you have to make sure you are very uncomfortable for the opponent with how high up the pitch you defend.

“This is not the most interesting question – it is about how uncomfortable you can make it for them.

“This is what we have done sometimes against the top six and then it is of course important that you don't concede early or you don't concede a wonderstrike like we did against Liverpool.

“This makes it even more difficult.

“Apart from this situation against Liverpool, I think the players did brilliant defensively.

“They gave one clear-cut chance away against Liverpool in the first half and this was 2-0 from Roberto Firmino.

“One clear-cut chance against Liverpool in one half – this happens because this is a top-quality side.

“Yes, we didn't create a lot of chances, but we didn't create a lot of chances against Man United in the first game as well – we have to be honest.

“Everybody thinks we played Man United off the park because we won this game – no, they had the ball possession, we had two good opportunities – maybe three – we used to of them and they had two or three good opportunities as well but didn't use them on this afternoon.

“But the shape, the desire and the hunger you were really able to feel when we played United and you felt it against Liverpool as well, but when they scored the first and then the second one it's even more difficult.

“This is why it's so important that you stay in the game, make it very uncomfortable and try to be clinical and use the first opportunity that you have.

“This then lifts your confidence during the game and of course makes it more difficult for the opponent.

“This is something we did not reach against Liverpool – we will try it against Manchester United.”

David Wagner on... the formation change against Liverpool

“Anything against Liverpool this was the right formation.

“We wanted to give them the wide areas and we wanted to close the central areas.

“Of course you cannot defend everything against these teams – you have to decide which area you like to give them.

“Against Liverpool it made sense to give them more of the wide areas and if it is the case that they cross, make sure you defend the crosses as well as you can.

“The players did that, but then we conceded a wonderstrike from the second phase from 30 yards – this is something that usually doesn't happen that often.

“Against us it happened in that game.

“I think against Liverpool it was the right formation that we chose.”

David Wagner on... keeping the players' mindsets positive

“Why shouldn't we be positive?

“Let's be honest, at the beginning of the season everybody thought after 25 games Huddersfield Town will be bottom of the table with maybe 15 points and the next team has 20 or 22.

“Now we are in the middle of a group of teams which really fight to stay in the Premier League and we are one of them – so why shouldn't we be positive?

“Because of the four defeats?

“I totally get it – nobody like to have defeats and nobody feels good if he has defeats or has more defeats than wins.

“This is the same with us.

“The mood is different if you concede defeats, but in general we are absolutely positive because we are in the Premier League and in the middle of a group of teams who fight for survival.

“Nobody expected this from us at the beginning of the season, like nobody expected last season that we get promoted.

“We are on an adventure and we have a big, difficult challenge in front of us, but everyone who signed a contract at this club – me included – was aware of the challenge and it being one of the most difficult challenges you will ever face.

“Everybody signed – me included – because we wanted to have this challenge.

“Now we have it, it makes no sense not to be positive about it because we are absolutely in and around where we hoped we would be.

“Even if we have conceded four defeats in a row, we know that with one result we can change the mood.

“We will fight in every single game for the next positive result and the next opportunity - even if it is a difficult one – is tomorrow.”

David Wagner on... the tightness of the Premier League

“At the minute it looks like their could be 10 teams in the relegation scrap.

“In the next month that might be less but at the moment it looks like it.

“As soon as you can collect the points the better, so for us – I know it sounds boring, but it really is the case – only the next game counts.

“For us this is Man United.

“This is a big, big name, a big, big football club and we are so excited that we are able to play against them at Old Trafford.

“There are not a lot of better occasions in the football world.

“We are involved tomorrow and that on its own is great, but we have a chance to show everybody we are able to try everything makes it even greater – this is what we will try tomorrow.”

David Wagner on... Lolley and Cranie leaving

“If they have a doubt and the move is right for them it makes no sense to keep them.

“This is why I immediately opened the door and said 'listen, if you find the clubs that match our ideas in terms of the transfer fee, I have no problems because you gave everything for this football club, you helped this football club and if you think now it is time to move on and you find the right club, then do it'.

“I do not like to have one player in this dressing room who will not be here, because everything we have done in the past and everything we have to do in the future is too difficult and too big that you can't reach it if not everybody is committed.

“This was always the case when we moved into the window and the aim was at the end of the window, everyone in this dressing room has 100 per cent commitment for the challenge we have in front of us.”

David Wagner on... replacing the outgoing players

“Even if it was late, I was always aware what was going on behind the scenes.

“I wasn't under pressure and didn't have to think what to do now.

“Sean Scannell was back early in this window so we covered this position and Hefele and Stankovic are back in full training and we signed Kongolo so we covered this position as well.

“In terms of numbers this wasn't an issue for us.”

David Wagner on... learning from previous games against the top six

“We learned our lessons and know against the top six we have to play differently to how we play against other teams.

“We learned that even if we play differently, it doesn't guarantee you a result.

“And we learned if you like to get a result, a lot of things have to go in your favour.

“First of all you have to be on your best, then it's very important that you are clinical and if you use your first chance and you score the first goal, the possibility to get something out of the game gets even bigger.

“If the opponent is maybe not on their best this has to be the case against one of the top six as well.

“Then your chances to get something out of the game will increase as well, so there are a lot of things which have to go right.

“Your goalkeeper has to be in fantastic form and a lot of small details have to go in your favour and a lot of them we can influence, which is what we like to do.

“The referee's decisions have to be really fair and not against you so there are so many things we cannot influence – just hope for – and then there are other things you can influence.

“If everything comes together, you can get a result against these teams and this was the case for example when we faced Man United in the first game.”

David Wagner on... the Liverpool loss

“I don't waste my energy when I know that we have done everything we can do and something happens like this great strike from Emre Can.

“You can make a perfect game plan, everybody can work their socks off, show fight and desire and then he makes such a strike - which got a deflection – and then no goalkeeper in the world could save that ball.

“It doesn't make sense to think 'why us?' - this only happens because it happened.

“Apart from this, they have done everything.

“They were then very clinical with their first and only goal chance in the first half when they scored their second one.

“This is the story of the game, but we should not forget how the players worked their socks off, how they committed to the idea, how they really limited Liverpool in their offensive game and this is the first thing you have to do right if you like to be successful against these teams.

“You won't have a lot of goal chances and ball possession against the top six teams.

“This is only how it is and you have to accept it.”

David Wagner on... when to get on the front foot

“The most important thing is that you have to stay in the game as long as you can.

“This means not to go 3-0 down.

“This is why it's so important that you are focused every single second and that you are able to manage every half and every minute to stay in the game.

“You are not able to prepare beforehand because in a game so many unplanned situations can happen that you are not able to decide this before a game.

“You always have to be adaptable and looks what happens in the game.”

David Wagner on... Alex Pritchard being benched against Liverpool

“Of course Pritchy is a player which suits ball possession, but it was only the case that in our formation there was no number 10.

“This was the tactical reason why he wasn't involved because in our formation we did not have a number 10 against Liverpool on Tuesday.”

David Wagner on... playing three at the back with a number 10

“This is possible.

“But then you will probably only play with one striker.

“We make the decision which we think will make the team successful.”

David Wagner on... the preparations for Manchester United

“The behaviour is different, but more because of the results which we have had in the past.

“The good thing is that it is now Manchester United where no one expects anything from us, so we can take this game with total freedom.

“This makes the behaviour of the players a little bit more positive than it usually will be at the moment.

“But at the end it is a usual working routine that we have because the most important thing is that you are focused on yourself and your work – it makes no sense to overthink situations, overthink circumstances – these are things you are wasting your energy on because you cannot influence them.

“Be focused on your daily work, make sure you make everything you can influence as good as you can and prepare yourself as good as you can for the next challenge.

“This is how we worked since we arrived – don't overthink, don't get driven away in a positive or negative way, be focused, calm and make your day by day work./

“This is the most important thing you have to do in the situations that we have or had.

“There is not a big difference between fighting for promotion or fighting to stay up.

“It is the opposite of the table and it is maybe more enjoyable to fight for promotion because you win more games, but in both scenarios you always think 'I cannot reach something'.

“This is what you have to totally get out of your mind and be focused on your day by day work.”

David Wagner on... Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

“The game which they played against Tottenham on Wednesday was a totally different game.

“We cannot take anything out of this game.”

David Wagner on... injury news heading into the weekend

“Danny Williams will be out with his dead leg.

“This didn't improve as we hoped.

“Chris Lowe has some slight groin problems and he will be out tomorrow probably as well.

“It is not a big issue but we don't want to take any risks with the amount of games we have in front of us that he might be out for a longer time.

“This is why he will probably not be involved tomorrow.

“We then have the long-term injuries of Elias Kachunga and Jon Stankovic, who is back in training after his serious injury.

“These are the four players who will not be available for tomorrow. Everyone else looks fine – including Terence Kongolo.

“He felt really ill immediately after game and we were unsure what was wrong with him.

“This is why he went to hospital, but after some investigations he straight away went out and he was on the grass yesterday training with us.

“He is fine.”

David Wagner on... talking to his players after the Liverpool defeat

“Exactly what I said to you.

“I don't have to play a role or tell them something different to what I tell you.

“I said exactly what I said to you – that how they worked, how they defended, how the limited Liverpool's clear-cut chances was good.

“Unfortunately we were unlucky – we didn't use our big opportunity, we conceded a wonderstrike, we didn't use our second opportunity from the free kick and these were the only ones we had.

“Then we conceded the 2-0 with the first big clear-cut chance from Liverpool.

“Then we were 2-0 down and it was very difficult.

“I am able to separate the result from the game plan which we had and how the players filled the game plan with life.

“One thing was not good and I was not happy with it, but the other thing was good.

“This is why we were very easily able to analyse it and now we take the next one.”

David Wagner on... the pressure mounting

“The pressure is always on.

“On one side I don't like to make it smaller than it is.

“The pressure is on because we are not secure now at this point in the season.

“But on the other side, I don't like to make it bigger than it is because we are in the Premier League.

“Huddersfield Town has played in the Premier League now 25 games and we are in the race to survive.

“I think to this point, this group has overachieved do far.

“After 25 games, where we are at the minute – no one expected it.

“This doesn't change that we don't like the situation and we don't like to concede defeats and we know we have to collect further points, but we can do it with a clear head that we know we have to do better and we have pressure, but for sure there are other clubs here in the Premier League in and around us that have much more pressure than we have for sure.

“We will do our best to survive and we will not survive because we have the best individual quality – this is not the case, we are aware of this – we do not have the biggest names – we are aware of this.

“If we survive it will be because of the team spirit, of the togetherness and of the hunger and desire of this group.

“This is the reason we can survive and this is the reason we got promoted because last season to be totally honest, it was the same.

“We didn't get promoted because we had the best individual quality or the biggest names, it was only because of the desire, togetherness and the right team spirit which we had.

“This is exactly what we will use and what can bring us over the line.”

David Wagner on... how tight the relegation scrap is

“To be honest, I am too inexperienced about how it usually is.

“I read some comments that it was never as tight in the Premier League as it is at this stage.

“This only shows how great the players have done so far.”

David Wagner on... Jose Mourinho

“His success speaks for itself.

“He is for sure one of the best in the world.

“I really appreicate to meet him again on Saturday.”

David Wagner on... the top six and bottom 12

“It says that there is a gap between the top six and the rest of the league.

“I am not really thinking about these themes.

“The experience we have are that there are six teams which individually are on another level for me.

“All the other teams have three or four top individuals as well, but the top six teams have more of these individuals.

“This is what you can see in the table.”

David Wagner on... the top six being dictated by money

“I think there is no question that the six teams who have the biggest budget are as well the top six in the league.

“If you now ask 'is the Premier League showing that the teams with the most money are at the top of the table?' I think they are.

“Is the team with the least money at the bottom of the table? I know that we are the team qwith the least money and that isn't the case.”

David Wagner on... being financially sensible

“I am aware of our situation.

“I know how the market is, I know what we are capable of, I know what Dean is capable of so I don't have to ask him silly questions.

“This is how I deal with it – I know exactly what is possible and what isn't and what I can ask Dean and what I cannot.

“This is how easy it is.”

David Wagner on... Terence Kongolo

“He is a warrior. He really fights for this football club.

“He caught up the fitness he had to after his winter break.

“He helps us – he gives us the opportunity to be more variable.

“We were able to play with three in the back line with him and he played left back for the last 15 minutes for us.

“I am very happy to have him in the group.”

David Wagner on...

“Whenever you face Man United it's a difficult task.

“It doesn't matter what kind of results they had before or what kind of games they played before.

“When Huddersfield Town play Manchester United it is always a difficult task, but like we have seen in the first game, a task which sometimes can be successful.”