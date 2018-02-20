Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So who might be the next Marcus Rashford at Manchester United or Ben Woodburn for Liverpool?

Well, Huddersfield football fans may well get the chance to find out at Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall, on Wednesday evening (7pm).

That’s because the Shelley FC venue has been chosen to stage the Academy Final between Liverpool Under 15s and Manchester United Under 15s.

Ash Berry, from the Shelley club, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been chosen to stage what is effectively their League Cup final.

“There will obviously be some very good age-group players on view and, who knows, we could be watching players who will be in the United or Liverpool first teams in the next few years.”

Admission is £2 with pensioners and concessions £1. It’s free for Under 16s.

The Stafflex Arena will also stage the Under 14 Academy final between Sheffield United and Liverpool on Wednesday March 7 (7pm).