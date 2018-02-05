Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has responded to Jose Mourinho's claims that Old Trafford is a "quiet" stadium following the Red Devils' home victory over Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers' support was more vocal on Saturday, cheering their side on throughout the clash despite going 2-0 down with more than 20 minutes left on the clock.

And the gulf in noise between the fans led the Portuguese boss to say: "He [Alexis Sanchez] played only three (matches since joining from Arsenal) and the first at Old Trafford, and I think Old Trafford, in spite of being a quiet stadium, the pitch is big, the grass is nice and obviously the players feel very comfortable playing here."

He added: "It's not Portsmouth.

"I remember Portsmouth - such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible. In here, the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very (much enthusiasm). But the players like to play at home."

Although the manager might believe the Old Trafford crowd is a quiet venue, MUST disagree and claim that noise in the stands is diminishing across the league and that United have the best support in England.

In a statement, MUST said: "We note our manager's further comments regarding the poor atmosphere within Old Trafford following the Huddersfield home game.

"The decline in atmosphere is by no means limited to Old Trafford. It's an issue affecting clubs throughout the country. And it's certainly not an issue specific to Manchester United supporters - our away support is widely acknowledged, by fair minded fans, as the best in the country."