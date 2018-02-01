The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Old Trafford this weekend to take on Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Terriers famously beat the Red Devils 2-1 earlier this season, shocking Jose Mourinho's men and halting their early tilt for the title.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre netted for David Wagner's side on that day, which saw the 4-3-3 formation work perfectly, with Town springing the counter attack twice to bite United.

That day will live long in the memory of Town fans - as would a win at Old Trafford if Wagner can mastermind a sensational double over the Premier League's most decorated club.

If you were in his shoes, who would you pick to take to the Theatre of Dreams turf?

Have your say with our team selector below.