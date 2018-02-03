Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United at Old Trafford today in the Premier League.

The Terriers are aiming for a first league double over the Red Devils since 1930, with David Wagner's side looking to end a seven-match winless streak in the top flight of English football.

United had won four match in a row going into this week, but were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, with Christian Eriksen breaking the deadlock with 11 seconds.

Jose Mourinho will be expecting a response from his side, while the pressure is off Town who are massive underdogs heading into the clash.

That was the case in October however, but the Terriers stunned the Premier League giants by claiming a 2-1 victory.

Here we'll bring you all the updates from Old Trafford as Town look to repeat the feat for the second time this season and claw their way closer to survival.

Thank you to Stoneacre for sponsoring this live blog.