Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United at Old Trafford today in the Premier League.
The Terriers are aiming for a first league double over the Red Devils since 1930, with David Wagner's side looking to end a seven-match winless streak in the top flight of English football.
United had won four match in a row going into this week, but were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, with Christian Eriksen breaking the deadlock with 11 seconds.
Jose Mourinho will be expecting a response from his side, while the pressure is off Town who are massive underdogs heading into the clash.
That was the case in October however, but the Terriers stunned the Premier League giants by claiming a 2-1 victory.
Here we'll bring you all the updates from Old Trafford as Town look to repeat the feat for the second time this season and claw their way closer to survival.
Managers
FULL TIME
United 2 Town 0.
Added time
Three minutes added.
Nearly
86: Mooy looks for Depoitre in the box, but the cross is out of reach for the Belgian.
Lossl's
84: A tame shot by Martial is collected by Lossl.
Possession
81: Town are having some possession now, but not in any dangerous areas.
Cleared
79: United are really threatening now.
Hefele wins a header to break up their last attack, but the pressure is all on Town.
SUB
Martial on for Lukaku.
Corner
77: Corner to United.
Nearly
76: United push forward again and Pogba gets the ball in the area.
Somehow it ends up at Town feet and Quaner brings it out.
Foul
75: Mooy brings down Sanchez for a United free kick.
WIDE
73: Pogba gets past three Town men and strikes... but it’s well wide of Lossl’s far post.
OVER
72: Lukaku skies a good chance over the bar after Valencia delivered from the right.
Should be three.
SUB
Before the second goal, Van La Parra made way for Ince.
SUB
70: Mata is replaced by Rashford.
GOAL
69: Lossl saves the penalty, but Sanchez converts the rebound.
PENALTY
67: Hefele trips Sanchez in the area and it’s a spot kick for United.
Counter
65: Hadergjonaj’s cross doesn’t find a Town shirt and United counter.
Sanchez finds Lukaku, but Zanka does well to stop him making an angle and the ball rolls through to Lossl.
OVER
64: Lukaku heads Mata’s cross harmlessly over the bar.
SUB
Pogba on for Lingard.
YELLOW
63: Hefele goes in the book for a foul on Sanchez.
Dangerous area to give away a free kick.
Offside
61: Lukaku picks out Mata, but the Spaniard is offside.
Foul
60: MOoy is judged to have fouled Smalling and it’s a United free kick in their own half.
SUB
Schindler off; Hefele on.
YELLOW
58: Hogg goes in the book for a tackle on Lingard.
Town pressure
57: Town press forward but Quaner’s ball doesn’t beat Smalling in the heart of the defence.
United counter but it’s out for a goal kick.
Better from Town.
GOAL
Lukaku puts the hosts ahead.
Interception
54: What an interception by Schindler.
That had goal written all over it as a low cross was delivered from the United left.
Collected
51: Lossl collects the clipped free kick.