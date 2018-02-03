Video Loading

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United at Old Trafford today in the Premier League.

The Terriers are aiming for a first league double over the Red Devils since 1930, with David Wagner's side looking to end a seven-match winless streak in the top flight of English football.

United had won four match in a row going into this week, but were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, with Christian Eriksen breaking the deadlock with 11 seconds.

Jose Mourinho will be expecting a response from his side, while the pressure is off Town who are massive underdogs heading into the clash.

That was the case in October however, but the Terriers stunned the Premier League giants by claiming a 2-1 victory.

Here we'll bring you all the updates from Old Trafford as Town look to repeat the feat for the second time this season and claw their way closer to survival.

KEY EVENT

FULL TIME

United 2 Town 0.

Added time

Three minutes added.

Nearly

86: Mooy looks for Depoitre in the box, but the cross is out of reach for the Belgian.

Lossl's

84: A tame shot by Martial is collected by Lossl.

Possession

81: Town are having some possession now, but not in any dangerous areas.

Cleared

79: United are really threatening now.

Hefele wins a header to break up their last attack, but the pressure is all on Town.

SUB

Martial on for Lukaku.

Corner

77: Corner to United.

Nearly

76: United push forward again and Pogba gets the ball in the area.

Somehow it ends up at Town feet and Quaner brings it out.

Foul

75: Mooy brings down Sanchez for a United free kick.

KEY EVENT

WIDE

73: Pogba gets past three Town men and strikes... but it’s well wide of Lossl’s far post.

KEY EVENT

OVER

72: Lukaku skies a good chance over the bar after Valencia delivered from the right.

Should be three.

SUB

Before the second goal, Van La Parra made way for Ince.

SUB

70: Mata is replaced by Rashford.

KEY EVENT

GOAL

69: Lossl saves the penalty, but Sanchez converts the rebound.

KEY EVENT

PENALTY

67: Hefele trips Sanchez in the area and it’s a spot kick for United.

Counter

65: Hadergjonaj’s cross doesn’t find a Town shirt and United counter.

Sanchez finds Lukaku, but Zanka does well to stop him making an angle and the ball rolls through to Lossl.

KEY EVENT

OVER

64: Lukaku heads Mata’s cross harmlessly over the bar.

SUB

Pogba on for Lingard.

YELLOW

63: Hefele goes in the book for a foul on Sanchez.

Dangerous area to give away a free kick.

Offside

61: Lukaku picks out Mata, but the Spaniard is offside.

Foul

60: MOoy is judged to have fouled Smalling and it’s a United free kick in their own half.

SUB

Schindler off; Hefele on.

YELLOW

58: Hogg goes in the book for a tackle on Lingard.

Town pressure

57: Town press forward but Quaner’s ball doesn’t beat Smalling in the heart of the defence.

United counter but it’s out for a goal kick.

Better from Town.

KEY EVENT

GOAL

Lukaku puts the hosts ahead.

KEY EVENT

Interception

54: What an interception by Schindler.

That had goal written all over it as a low cross was delivered from the United left.

Collected

51: Lossl collects the clipped free kick.