Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Manchester United this weekend looking to record their first win at Old Trafford for 88 years.

David Wagner's men head into the clash on the back of seven league games without victory and sitting just one point above the drop zone.

In comparison, Jose Mourinho's men will be hoping to shore up second spot with Manchester rivals City currently a whopping 15 points ahead of them.

The Red Devils will also be desperate to avoid of a repeat of the corresponding fixture earlier in the campaign when the Terriers sprung a surprise to record a 2-1 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ahead of the game the Examiner caught up with Anthony Shaw, writer at Manchester United fanzine United We Stand, to get his thoughts on the goings-on at Old Trafford as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So what do you make of Manchester United's season so far?

Our point’s tally puts us on target to reach 80 points this year, and whilst it is disappointing that we are not closer to Manchester City, that shows big improvement.

I don’t imagine many sides have recorded a 30 point improvement in consecutive seasons, and this is what would have been needed to challenge such a great City side.

The most disappointing aspect of our season is the games against the top sides in the division.

Unless we set out to nullify the opposition and sacrifice attacking, we are seemingly unable to compete.

Our record here is too poor to be an accident, and it is something that desperately needs to be addressed. I hope Jose Mourinho is the man to do that, however I believe it will take some alterations to how he sets up the side.

Do you think Jose Mourinho will lift any trophies this season?

Whilst I don’t expect to be travelling to Kyiv in May, Jose has an excellent record in the competition and his ability to shut down games may be a good weapon against tough opposition over two-legs.

Stranger things have happened, and due to our style I believe United have a greater chance than many who are shorter odds to lift the cup such as Liverpool.

With the league looking out of the question, our best chance of silverware will be the FA Cup. However, that may mean getting past Huddersfield.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

This is a difficult question due to the ever-changing selection, and also the inconsistency in performances from individuals.

Anthony Martial was poor midweek and in the reverse fixture, so I believe Marcus Rashford will start the game with a point to prove after being overlooked at Wembley on Wednesday.

I hope he is able to end his run of poor recent form and I believe some bench time will have done him some good.

Further to that, Romelu Lukaku seems to relish playing teams at home in the bottom half and strangely seems to be the only certain starter across our front line.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

I enjoy watching Championship football therefore the win against United didnt surprise me.

If Sheffield Wednesday had been promoted last year, I believe they would have struggled badly in the same way Middlesbrough did under Aitor Karanka, as ultra defensive sides no longer seem to survive in the top flight.

The team have finally hit a bad run in the league and that is a concern, but they wont drop easily and their home games will be crucial in staying up.

The effort of the players in the games I have watched has stood out, particularly against Manchester United and Manchester City.

When I attended the reverse fixture, I was also impressed with how the crowd got behind their team. I sensed the crowd attended in hope rather than expectation, and I felt it made that difference to the players.

It is quite refreshing to see a crowd like that, which is in contrast to the ridiculous expectation of a win every time I walk into Old Trafford.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Do you think the Terriers can spring a surprise again against United this weekend?

I don’t, I believe United will be far too strong for the Terriers this time around. There will be no surprise element this time and the players also have a lot to prove after Wednesday’s nightmare showing. Expect a backlash.

Who would you rather play in the FA Cup replay – Town or Birmingham City?

I would like Huddersfield Town, I have only been once and enjoyed the experience despite the result. I cant' see United slipping up against either side in the cup, it is our best chance of a trophy.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Manchester United side, and why?

This is a difficult one, as I don’t want to sound disrespectful. It would be difficult for a Huddersfield Town player to dislodge a player from Manchester United from a starting 11, however I wish we could match the work rate and effort of Town players in most games.

Maybe I'd pinch some of the unconditional support on display at the ground too.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town: All-Time League Head-To-Head Record MUFC Wins (18); Draws (15); Town Wins (10)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

The 2-1 to Huddersfield this season was a tough one to take, but as I previously mentioned the crowd seemed to spur the players onto that.

I think United underestimated their opposition and I had no complaints about the result. I wasn’t around in 1972 for the previous meeting prior to that.

Score predictions?

3-0 to MUFC

Where do you think Manchester United will finish this season? And Town?

I think United will finish second. Unfortunately, I believe Huddersfield Town will be relegated, their recent run is a concern and I expect a reaction from the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Southampton who have underachieved so far.

I hope I’m wrong, as they are a unique club in comparison to some of the others I have visited in recent years.