By Tom Harle

Huddersfield Town visit Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League, with kick off at 3pm.

Town have been ritually written off for this game and seven games without a victory in the Premier League mean there is little evidence to the contrary.

The 4-0 loss to Liverpool was a difficult evening but United struggled in midweek as well, outplayed in a 2-0 defeat to Spurs at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Who’s playing?

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, February 3 (3pm KO) at Old Trafford.

When and where can I watch highlights?

The game is not being shown live on TV in the UK – although it is across 139 countries in the world – so Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:30pm is your first port of call.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, a short highlights package will land on the Score Centre app at 5:15pm with extended highlights available on Match Choice from 10:30pm.

Weather forecast?

True to Manchester tradition, the Met Office are forecasting rain for the day of the game but it should be dry for kick-off.

The forecast suggests the maximum temperature will stay around 4 degrees.

Who has said what about the game?

Jose Mourinho admitted defeat in the title race with Manchester City running away with the Premier League.

“The game is important for us because we need to be the first of the last,” he said.

“We have to try to finish second. We are trying to win something this season and if not, we will try to be stronger next season.”

David Wagner says the challenge for Town is to make tomorrow’s game as ‘uncomfortable’ as possible for Mourinho’s men.

“The home game against Manchester United was one of the examples where everything went in our favour,” he said.

“We’ve found ideas in the past that you can use to get something out of the games against the top six. The question is how uncomfortable can we make it for them?”

Any team news

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Marouane Fellaini will be absent for some time after limping off at Wembley.

The Belgian is expected to be out eight weeks with knee ligament damage.

Eric Bailly remains a long-term absentee, although Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are making progress in their rehabilitation.

Huddersfield will make late checks on Scott Malone and Danny Williams who both sat out the Liverpool defeat.

Wagner will continue to be without Elias Kachunga, Town’s only long-term absentee.

Alex Pritchard and Rajiv Van La Parra will be in line for a recall should the Terriers chief choose to make changes.

Tell me about Manchester United

United suffered a major setback at Wembley on Wednesday, falling to a 2-0 defeat after Christian Eriksen’s early strike with just ten seconds on the clock.

With Manchester City 15 points clear at the summit, title ambitions can be put to bed with new signing Alexis Sanchez hoping to spearhead FA Cup and Champions League challenges.

They have, of course, drawn the winner of Huddersfield’s replay with Birmingham with the Red Devils in line for a return to West Yorkshire after their 1-0 defeat earlier in the season.

Blending the Chilean into the side will be a major task for Mourinho, although uppermost in his mind will be replicating the five-game winning run that preceded Spurs.

League head-to-head record

Town’s defeat of United back in October was their first win over tomorrow’s opponents since 1952, a 3-2 win at Leeds Road.

Huddersfield’s last season in the top-flight, 1971-72, saw United do the double over them – without conceding a goal and scoring five across the two fixtures.

Any match odds?

Town are a remarkable 18/1 shot for the outright win with SkyBet.

The draw is priced at 11/12 and Manchester United are right in at 1/6.