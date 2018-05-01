Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonas Lossl believes Huddersfield Town should take inspiration from this season’s victory over Man United as they bid to retain their Premier League status.

Town recorded an historic 2-1 triumph over United at the John Smith’s Stadium in October, one of the highlights of the campaign.

Now, on the back of a confidence-sapping 2-0 home defeat to Everton and positive results for their relegation rivals, keeper Lossl reckons they must take heart from what’s gone before.

Town face top sides Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the last three matches and Lossl said: “We have to go into those games thinking about getting the three points, so that's what we are going to do.

“We have to stay positive and believe. We have three games left and whilst they are difficult games we need to believe and give everything to stay in the Premier League."

On whether any of the games were any easier than the others, Lossl smiled and said: "To choose between City, Chelsea and Arsenal is difficult! They are all world class teams.

"We have shown that we can beat the big teams, such as winning against Manchester United at home. We know we are strong here at home."

The Town players couldn’t hide their disappointment after the Everton game and Lossl said: "I'm very disappointed and frustrated.

"I think it was a game that we controlled, we controlled it well up until they got their first shot on target. It was quality on their behalf, they were better than us in the penalty boxes.

“People are down and disappointed and I think I am a good picture of that. I think honestly we can be angry and frustrated about the day.

“Of course we need goals to win games, and I do remember that we had some opportunities that were blocked.

"I am just trying to focus on my job and I thought we kept them away for a good half but then in the second half we had to risk it a little bit more."

Lossl says Town must now concentrate on themselves and not worry about the clubs around them.

"We can't keep hoping for other teams to lose,” he said.

“We have to look at ourselves and now we have three games left to try and get three more points."