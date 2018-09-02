Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton boss Marco Silva expected a tough day against Huddersfield Town yesterday and admitted that was exactly what the Toffees had at Goodison Park.

The Terriers took the lead through Philip Billing in the first half before Dominic Calvert-Lewin dragged the hosts level 87 seconds later.

But that's as good as it got for Everton, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, as Town held on to frustrate the Merseyside club and take a point back to West Yorkshire.

Silva believes his team lacked creativity and speed going forward against the Terriers, who he did not expect to sit back as much as they did at Goodison.

"It was a tough day, but really we expected something like that when we play a team like Huddersfield," said the 41-year-old.

"When we were preparing for the game I told my players it would be really tough this afternoon.

"We expected them to come here not with five [at the back], not waiting back every time like they did to close their box as well.

"They showed big respect to our team as well, but you have to be aware that it can happen every time and in some moments you have to play faster to create enough chances and we didn't do that.

"It was worse during the second half.

"We controlled the possession but in some moments it was too slow and in these type of games we have to put more creativity in our game, play faster in our offensive part as well to disorganise these types of teams when they come here to wait back an wait for our mistake."