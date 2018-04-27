Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town will beat Everton on Saturday to take the Terriers to within a whisker of Premier League survival.

David Wagner's side are six points above the relegation zone with four matches to play and can go out of reach of Stoke City this weekend with a win over the Toffees.

And the former Liverpool defender has predicted Town to do so with a 1-0 win over Sam Allardyce's Blues, before suggesting that the victory may be enough to book a second season in the top flight of English football.

In his weekly predictions for BBC Sport, Lawrenson wrote: "Everton fans are just waiting for the season to end to see what happens to their manager Sam Allardyce, but the next couple of weeks are going to be huge for Huddersfield.

"The Terriers are another side who probably only need one more win to stay up and secure another year in the Premier League, so this is their cup final - their biggest game of the season.

"When Huddersfield started to slide in the New Year I could not see them staying up - everyone had worked out what they were doing, their away form was poor and they were not scoring goals.

"But they found a way to rectify that and, if they do survive, it is a major achievement."

This week the pundit goes up against singer and actor Plan B who is less optimistic about the Terriers' chances, opting for a 2-0 Everton win.

Lawrenson has not only predicted a Town victory, but has also forecasted a strong weekend for Wagner's men away from the John Smith's Stadium, with Stoke, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Swansea City all losing.

The pundit has however gone for a Southampton win over AFC Bournemouth and a draw between Crystal Palace and Leicester City.