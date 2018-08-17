The video will start in 8 Cancel

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town will be beaten by Manchester City on Sunday, despite parking the bus against the Premier League champions.

The former Liverpool defender predicts a 3-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side against the Terriers at the Etihad Stadium after Town suffered an opening-day defeat at the hands of Chelsea .

City started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Unai Emery's new-look Arsenal and Lawrenson believes the title favourites will make it two wins from two this weekend.

In his weekly predictions column, the pundit wrote: "As I speak, the full extent of Kevin de Bruyne's knee injury has not been revealed.

"It is a blow, but Manchester City have got so many good players that they can cope, although at some stage they will obviously miss him.

"Huddersfield lost heavily at home to Chelsea last time out and it is hard to see them preventing a similar scoreline at Etihad Stadium.

"Yes, the Terriers drew 0-0 here last season, but City had already won the title by then. You know Huddersfield will park the bus again, but I don't see them holding out for another point."

Singer Tom Grennan also predicted a win for the champions this weekend, opting for a 4-0 defeat for David Wagner 's side.