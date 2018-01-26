Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Huddersfield Town will be dumped out of the FA Cup by Birmingham City – but only after a reply.

The 60-year-old former Liverpool legend made the prediction in his weekly column where footballing celebrities challenge him to guess the score of each game.

And while Copa90 presenters Poet and Vuj plumped for comfortable home wins for David Wagner's men (3-0 and 2-0 respectively), Lawro believes the John Smith's Stadium encounter will end in a 1-1 draw.

On the prediction, Mark Lawrenson said: “Birmingham have got the worst away record in the Championship, and have won only one game on the road all season.

“But I was at Deepdale on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Preston, and they deserved their point.

“That is the only time I have seen Birmingham all season, but they were one of the better sides to have come to Preston.

“So I fancy them to get a replay at the very least on Saturday, and not just because Huddersfield are on a poor run in the Premier League with no wins, and only three goals, in their past six matches.

“There is a full programme of Premier League games on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Terriers are at home to Liverpool, so take your pick about how many changes they are going to make this weekend.”

The Match of the Day analyst then went on to suggest any replay would see a victory for the Blues at St Andrew's.