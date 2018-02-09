Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson says Huddersfield Town 's clash against AFC Bournemouth is a big game for both sides – which will end in a draw.

David Wagner 's side have lost their last five Premier League games and face an in-form Bournemouth who have gone seven unbeaten.

It's a run that has moved the Cherries up to ninth in the table and one that Lawrenson believes will see Eddie Howe's side safe come the end of the season.

However, the 60-year-old former Liverpool legend feels the same cannot be said of the Terriers who are 'in real trouble' and has urged head coach Wagner to 'go for it a bit more'.

Predicting Sunday's clash will end in a 1-1 draw, Mark Lawrenson said: “I have only tipped them to win once this season, and the main reason for that is because I have been looking at them and been thinking 'who is going to keep scoring their goals?'

“So, I will be very interested to see the way that David Wagner approaches this game, at home and against a team as open as Bournemouth are.

“Huddersfield will be able to play against them, if they want to. How they set up will tell us a lot about how Wagner sees his side at the moment.

“It is possible for a team to change their style like that - it can just come down to having an extra man up front, rather than midfield, and they don't have to become gung-ho.

“They have scored 19 goals from 26 league games and are the joint-lowest scorers in the top flight, which tells its own story.

“Unless Wagner changes then Laurent Depoitre is going to feel around 65 when the season is over, because he has been up there on his own for most of it.

“In fairness, he has done a decent job, but just very rarely looks like scoring because he does not get many chances.

“If you are not making any chances or scoring many goals, then the best case scenario is that you nick a goal and win, or do the same and draw.

“Huddersfield are losing games anyway, so I think there comes a time when the manager must think what's the worst that can happen if they go for it a bit more.”