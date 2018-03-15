Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Wilfried Zaha could be key in the Premier League clash between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace this weekend.

The 60-year-old former Liverpool legend believes it is no coincidence the Eagles have failed to fly in the forward's absence and feels he will be key to the visitors claiming a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, Mark Lawrenson said: “If you had asked me a month ago, I would have said Crystal Palace are the team climbing away from trouble, and Huddersfield are the ones sliding into it. That has reversed over the past few weeks.

“Wilfried Zaha's injury was a big blow to the Eagles and it is no coincidence that they struggled without him, and slid back into the relegation zone.

“But he is back now and that is a boost for them. They are no one-man team but, the way Zaha has been playing, he will always make a difference.

“Huddersfield had to settle for a point despite dominating against 10-man Swansea last week and I think they might be held up again here too.”