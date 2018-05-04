Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town are in a 'perilous position' in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League .

Despite currently being three places above the drop zone, David Wagner's men face newly-crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday (kick-off 1.30pm) before clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal.

And it's that run of final fixtures which makes the 60-year-old former Liverpool legend believe the Terriers could be set for a swift return to the SkyBet Championship .

Writing in his weekly prediction column, Mark Lawrenson has plumped for a 4-0 win for City at the weekend and said: "Huddersfield are in a pretty perilous position and it is hard to see things improving for them against a City side that want to break records as well as win trophies.

"I thought the Terriers would be OK but they play Chelsea and Arsenal in their final two games after this one, and it is hard to see them picking up another point."

“City left it really late when they beat Huddersfield 2-1 in November through a Raheem Sterling goal.

“But I don't see it being anywhere as near as tight this time – they are flying and the handbrake is off - they are just having a great end to the season and are battering everybody.