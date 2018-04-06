Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town's away day woes will continue at Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

The Terriers have picked up just one point from their past four matches and have lost 11 games away from the John Smith's Stadium this campaign - scoring just ten goals in the process.

And its with this in mind that the 60-year-old former Liverpool legend is predicting a 2-0 home win for the Seagulls on Saturday.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, Mark Lawrenson said: “The Terriers have not been great on the road, which is why I am going to back Brighton, but both teams will know this is a massive match for their survival hopes.

“Win, and the Seagulls are on 37 points; if you look at their run-in - against Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I am not sure where they are going to add to that total.

“On the other hand, a Huddersfield victory would see them go level with Brighton and drag them right back down into trouble, but really they just need something from this match to build on.

“Even a draw would be a big boost for the Terriers' confidence with the run they have been on, but I don't think they will get it.”

Lawrenson was predicting this week' scores against comedian Russell Howard who is plumping for a 1-0 victory for Town and said: “I have got a soft spot for both of these teams. I think this will decide whether Huddersfield stay up, so hopefully they will win it.”