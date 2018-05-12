BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has apologised to Huddersfield Town after predicting team to get relegated from the Premier League this season.
The ex-Liverpool defender thought the Terriers would struggle in the run in, but David Wagner's side took a point off both Manchester City and Chelsea to preserve their top-flight status for at least another season.
Town now head into the final-day clash with Arsenal mathematically safe - something Lawrenson did not foresee earlier in the campaign.
On Football Focus, Lawrenson said: “We looked at their last three fixtures and thought they may get a point against Arsenal in the last game.
"To go to City and to go to Chelsea – I have to apologise.
"At the start of the season I had them absolutely and totally rock bottom so they've done fantastic.”