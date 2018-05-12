The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has apologised to Huddersfield Town after predicting team to get relegated from the Premier League this season.

The ex-Liverpool defender thought the Terriers would struggle in the run in, but David Wagner's side took a point off both Manchester City and Chelsea to preserve their top-flight status for at least another season.

Town now head into the final-day clash with Arsenal mathematically safe - something Lawrenson did not foresee earlier in the campaign.

On Football Focus, Lawrenson said: “We looked at their last three fixtures and thought they may get a point against Arsenal in the last game.

"To go to City and to go to Chelsea – I have to apologise.

"At the start of the season I had them absolutely and totally rock bottom so they've done fantastic.”