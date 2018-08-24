Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town will get off the mark in the Premier League this weekend with a draw against newly-promoted outfit Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds will be led by former Town boss Neil Warnock, who achieved a record eighth promotion of his career with the south Wales side last season.

But BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson believes it will be a frustrating return to West Yorkshire for Warnock this weekend, with the 61-year-old suggesting that his predicted 1-1 draw between the sides will suit netiher.

The former Liverpool defender went on to suggest that both teams will struggle in the top tier, adding that both Town and Cardiff will be hoping to take three points off a direct relegation rival this weekend.

In his weekly predictions column for the BBC, Lawrenson wrote: "Huddersfield did extremely well to stay up last season, but this season will be all about dodging that bullet for a second time.

"This has got relegation ramifications written all over it. Two years ago this was a Championship game and both teams are going to be in for a massive struggle to stay out of the second tier.

"A draw won't suit either really because both will want to take points at the expense of a rival, but that is how I see it going."

This week, actor Idris Elba has also taken part in Lawrenson's predictions column, with the avid Arsenal fan opting for a 2-1 win for the Bluebirds.