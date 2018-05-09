Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town will have to wait until the final day of the season to find out whether they will spend a second season in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion defender has predicted a loss for the Terriers, who would therefore need to pick up points against Arsenal on Sunday to mathematically confirm their top-flight status.

Lawrenson expects Town to lose 2-0 in the capital and explained in his weekly column for BBC Sport: "What a fabulous result Huddersfield's draw at Manchester City on Sunday was for them.

"I looked at the Terriers' final three games, against City (away), Chelsea (away) and Arsenal (home) and thought that last one was their best chance of getting something because of the Gunners' poor away form and the fact Arsene Wenger has already had his send-off.

"But for them to hold City and keep a clean sheet was totally unexpected and could be so crucial for them.

"It does not get any easier for Huddersfield now, though, because they have to go to a Chelsea side who have won four league games in a row.

"Antonio Conte's side have given themselves a chance of finishing fourth because the teams above them, Liverpool and Tottenham, have faltered, and I think the Blues will win again on Wednesday.

"I don't think Chelsea will make the top four, though, even if they win both their remaining games.

"It is too little, too late because Liverpool and Spurs will get over the line somehow."