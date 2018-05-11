Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town will sign off from their maiden Premier League season with a respectable 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Arsene Wenger's final match in charge.

Lawrenson has predicted just two wins and 13 draws for the Terriers this season, with Town at the bottom of his final Premier League predictions table with a meagre 19 points.

But Town have stunned the former Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion defender - along with many other pundits - by securing their top-flight status for a second season with the midweek draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Lawrenson admitted his mistake in his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport and praised Town for beating the drop.

He wrote: "I did not see Huddersfield's draw with Chelsea on Wednesday coming, same as I did not expect them to get anything at Manchester City on Sunday either.

"Those two points against two of the top five teams in the country have got the Terriers to safety, and I doff my cap to them because I never fancied them to stay up from day one.

"You can see that from the league table below based on my predictions - and I know Huddersfield fans have already noticed that.

"But that was because I always thought they were going to get relegated and did not think they had enough to stay up.

"In the last quarter of the season you could see them sinking into the abyss so they deserve immense credit for turning that around and beating the drop.

"I am pleased too, because they are what I would call a typical Championship team who got promoted and have had to fight very hard to stay there. The manager, David Wagner, has done a super job.

"As for Arsenal, am I surprised that they win 5-0 at home and then follow that by losing 3-1 at Leicester? No, not at all.

"The Gunners are still the only team in the top four tiers of English football not to have earned a single point on the road in 2018, although I do think that will change on Sunday.

"There is no way Huddersfield will play with the same intensity now they are safe, and a more open game will suit Arsene Wenger's side in his final game in charge."