BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town are looking 'vulnerable' in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Despite a much-improved performance away at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, the Terriers have not won in their last five league outings and failed to score in their last three home games.

And it's these sort of statistics which the 60-year-old former Liverpool legend thinks makes the Terriers susceptible to a swift return to the SkyBet Championship.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, Mark Lawrenson has plumped for a 1-1 draw against the Hornets and said: “Huddersfield are on a poor run and in much deeper trouble at the bottom of the table.

“A point would be enough to inch the Hornets closer to safety but it would leave Huddersfield looking very vulnerable down there.

“Mind you, they have looked vulnerable for quite a few months now.”