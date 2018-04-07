The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion was dissected on BBC's Match of the Day tonight.

A trio of Gary Lineker, Frank Lampard and Danny Murphy looked over the clash, which brought up a number of talking points to the panel.

The pundits assessed both goals in the tie - an own goal from Jonas Lossl and a Steve Mounie equaliser - before looking at the red card Davy Propper received for his challenge on Town skipper Jonathan Hogg.

Lampard said: "Big game for both teams - they're in a relegation battle and I think they expected that at the start of the season, but now it's a crucial, crucial time.

"These games are tight, they're nervy and they can both probably make a case for getting something out of the game.

"For the first goal, Solly March cuts inside, he doesn't really catch hold of it.

"It's a decent enough strike, but Lossl in goal there - he's quite slow getting down in the first place. He should be down quicker but he's not.

"He gets a weak hand and it's pretty obvious that it's over the line straight away.

"He gets fortunate though because Brighton make their own mistake.

"Duffy is looking to pass the ball forward and he's not aware of what's behind him - he need to check back and look before he makes the pass because it is blind.

"It's an absolute gift - thanks very much says Mounie.

"He deals with it very well - it's not easy.

"He's got a bit of time there and that touch is brilliant - he takes it around the goalkeeper.

"He's dangerous - he's their goalscorer and they're going to need him because they will need to score goals to stay up."

The trio then went on to talk about the red card, with Murphy taking the lead on the issue - although he apparently missed Hogg leaving the field shortly after the tackle.

He said: "Well I agree with Chris Hughton - I don't think it's a red.

"It's certainly no worse than Ashley Young's on Sergio Aguero.

"It's low, it' two guys going in for the ball and I think both of them probably get a bit of the ball.

"I think too many red cards are just dished out and they're given on players' reactions - strangely he was okay and got up and carried on."

Lampard disagrred by saying: "I think it was a red card.

"I think it's a slightly dangerous tackle.

"I'm not being soft, but I think it was a bit over the top."