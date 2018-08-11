Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias Jorgensen says he feels “just right” for the Premier League kick-off against Chelsea after living “in a bubble” at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old Dane played really well in the tournament in Russia, when he became the first Huddersfield Town player ever to score in the finals.

He returned late to Town training but he is now raring to go in the Premier League opener.

“It was a fantastic experience at the World Cup,” said the man known as Zanka.

“To be representing your country at the World Cup is a dream for many footballers and a dream come true for me, so it was everything I could have hoped for and even more so - I really enjoyed it.

“I think an experience like that makes you a better player. Getting on the big stage and performing on the big stage, knowing you an ‘swim’ at that level gives you a lot of confidence.”

So what are his expectations for this season?

“I think it’s super clear for everybody that the aim for us is staying up, it’s not going to be any different from that,” he answered.

“We very much know our role in this league. We are the underdogs and we thrive as the underdogs.

“We don’t have any problem with that. We have made some good additions to this team which suits the spirit, mentality and identity of the team and I think the future is looking quite bright for us.

“It was different for me coming back this time, at a stage where the boys have been training and playing for a few weeks already.

“I had a shorter time, so I had to ease myself into it. I think we’ve done a good job in getting me ready.”

Zanka revealed there have been a few initiation ceremonies for the new players which involve introducing themselves to the group and singing a song.

Lewis O’Brien has the best voice, he says, while the rest are very average!

It’s now down to the serious business, however, and Zanka is happy to get going.

“We have shown we are really good at welcoming new boys into the group, and that is one of the few advantages we might be able to have – more togetherness in our dressing room, maybe, than other teams.

“It is different here with the league rather than the World Cup.

“Here you are still in your everyday life - you go home, you go to the supermarket and you go on with your life.

“When you are at a World Cup it’s like you are in a bubble constantly, with cameras everywhere. It’s just a different feel and you are in it 24/7.

“You don’t get that feeling in the Premier League, luckily, because I don’t think anybody could do that all year round.

“But it is a wonderful feeling and, when you exit it, it really hits you and hits you hard. You just stand there and think: What do I do now?

“That’s the big difference, so it was good to have some down time and now I’m feeling just right.”