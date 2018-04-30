Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen reckons Huddersfield Town can “steal points off the big dogs” in the last three games which will decide their Premier League future.

Town face champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal knowing their fate is still in their own hands and Zanka said: “We can still deliver another miracle.”

Town’s 2-0 home defeat against Everton, combined with results elsewhere, left the Terriers just three points above the relegation zone.

The players were down and deflated but Zanka insisted they were still up for the fight.

“We have a flat feeling now and a feeling of disappointment but we are going to use that disappointment as fuel for the upcoming games, which are coming thick and fast,” he said.

“We just need to remember this feeling and do whatever we can to make sure we don’t feel like this again.”

Zanka said he wasn’t looking at the league table and warned it may even go down to the last game - at home to Arsenal.

Playing three of the biggest clubs in the last three games meant at least the players know what to expect.

“You can’t expect to go through the season without stealing points off the big dogs and that’s what we need to do,” he said.

“We don’t make it easy for ourselves and we will have to go out there and deliver another miracle. We have done it before and there’s always the chance we can do it again.”

Town were on a high after a dramatic late winner against Watford but results conspired against them on Saturday.

Zanka added: “That’s the crazy thing about football. If you let yourself go too high you hit the ground pretty hard when that bump comes. You just have to get back on the horse and go again.

“We knew there were four matches before Everton and now we have three. Even though it’s a difficult list of fixtures there are still nine points to play for.”

Town remain clear of the drop zone and Zanka added: “You would rather be on this side of the line rather than on the other side.

“We still have chance to pick up points and see what happens.”