By Daniel Rushworth

Heading into Saturday's crucial game against West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town fans will be hoping their side repeat the front-foot style of play shown in their last Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth.

Since David Wagner took charge in November 2015, he has brought an attacking and high-pressing brand of football to the John Smith's Stadium - one that Town fans have been proud to watch.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen suggested Town fans can expect their side to play within this identity in the upcoming fixtures against teams around them in the Premier League.

"I think that would be safe to say that," explained Zanka.

"I don't know what David (Wagner) is going to say before he comes up with the tactics, but we feel there are games when we are more than able to compete with the level of opposition that we are playing against.

"We'll go out there and we will play our game.

"I think that we've tried that, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't but it doesn't mean we go away from our gameplan.

"But sometimes you need to try something different and we've done that, this has to happen at some points during the season."

But in some games this season, Town have moved away their identity in favour of a more defensive approach - usually against the 'bigger' teams - with mixed success.

The Denmark international recalls using the same defensive-minded tactics against Manchester United in their two Premier League meetings this season, with the results and resulting analysis very different.

"I think is has to be a strength of your team to be able to switch between different tactics," said Zanka.

"Going back to the win against Manchester United everyone was praising us, by saying we showed the Terrier mentality.

"But then suddenly at Old Trafford we didn't do it, even though it was kind of the same gameplan.

"So of course we want to get out in people's faces, and especially when we play at home as we get the crowd as an extra presser of the ball.

"And we've had success with that and that is our identity, we are team that always tries to play in our identity, but sometimes you need to look at games in different ways."

Another talking point on Town's style of play was the amount of times the ball is played back to goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to start attacks.

This part of Wagner's philosophy has been debated extensively by Town fans throughout this season, with some questioning whether the Terriers are guilty of overplaying at times.

There have been examples this season of Town conceding goals because of this instruction, but Zanka reiterates that the players know when to play out from the back and when not to.

"It is something that we talk about all the time," he said.

"The gameplan varies, there are teams where there's no reason to pass the ball out from the back, but most of the time the gameplan it to pass the ball around."

The 27-year-old has no problem with Wagner's wishes for his side to play the ball out from the back and feels comfortable thanks to his time in the Eredivisie playing for PSV Eindhoven.

"It is something that I've been used to, and especially in the Netherlands where you need to able to do, as you don't want to kick the ball out.

"As long as you've got the ball on the pitch you try and find solutions.

"It varies between countries but I think as the game progresses it is something that you will see more and more.

