Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen believes Huddersfield Town can put a significant dent in West Brom’s survival hopes by winning at The Hawthorns.

In turn, three points would send Town into their Wembley trip to face Tottenham in perfect spirits, but the Danish international insists David Wagner’s side are under no pressure because no-one expects them to stay up!

“These are the games you want to play and these are the games people remember at the end of the season,” said Zanka.

“Every goal counts a bit more than it did earlier in the season in a weird way, and it’s always important to ge the first goal (if you can) and go out there and play football, but we’ve shown we can turn it around as well this season.

“We are always focused on our own game and how we can play, not looking at other teams, and we will finish where we deserve to be, hopefully.

“I don’t think we have any pressure. We are from an area where people are very humble and honest about situations in their lives and the club.

“No-one expects us to stay up so that relieves the pressure a bit.”

Asked about a win for Town and defeat for West Brom, Zanka explained: “If you think hypothetically, they would be 10 points below the line and that would be hard to come back from.

“The fans are very humble and I’m sure every supporter will be happy as long as we go out there and try our best.

“You can get too high after a win or too low after a defeat. We try to stay stable and take everything as it comes.

“You know that whatever happens, they (West Brom) will come out and fight for the points they desperately need – and we will fight too.”