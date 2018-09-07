The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have been selected for Denmark's Nations League clash with Wales on Sunday.

The Huddersfield Town pair, along with Danish stars Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel and Andreas Christensen amongst others, had refused to play due to a contract dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU), forcing Denmark to select some futsal players for their friendly against Slovakia earlier in the week.

But the two parties have now agreed to talks, with Denmark naming a much more recognisable squad as a result of the deal.

Zanka , Lossl and their team mates will now face Wales in the newly-formed Nations League this weekend (5pm kick off, Sunday), and will be hoping to shut down the in-form nation.

Ryan Giggs' side claimed a 4-1 home victory over the Republic of Ireland yesterday to kick off their Nations League campaign and will be looking to put Denmark to the sword after a tough week for the Scandinavian side.

Denmark squad to face Wales: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Ronnow (Frankfurt), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich), Christian Eriksen (Spurs), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Thomas Delaney (Dortmund), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Anders Christiansen (Malmo), Christian Norgaard (Firoentina), Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough), Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux), Yuusuf Poulsen (Leipzig).