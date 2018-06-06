Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen admitted it took him eight to 10 matches to get used to the Terriers' system in the Premier League last season.

The defender signed for Town from FC Copenhagen last summer, slotting straight into the Terriers' team alongside Christopher Schindler at centre back.

And although Zanka finished superbly strong for David Wagner's side, he accepts that it took him a few weeks to get used to the Terriers' style and the culture in West Yorkshire.

In an interview with magazine Tipsbladet (originally in Danish), Zanka said: "David Wagner's system is very different from Stale Solbakken's [FC Copenhagen head coach], and there are situations where you have to be very comfortable pressing the opponent's halfway line before suddenly breaking the chain to close an opponent before the ball is played.

"It took time to get used to it, so in some situations I was not quite perfect in the first eight to 10 matches.

"But when it got under my skin, and I managed adjust socially and humanly - with a house, car and where you shop - my brain also relaxed and after struggling in the first 10, it's just gone one way.

"To me it has been hardest to get used to playing against teams outside the top six.

"The teams in the top six are reminiscent of playing in the Champions League, where there is a team that is dominant and another that tries to neutralise.

"Matches against teams outside the top six are very open and free-flowing, and I have not experienced that in football before, so I had to get used to it too.

"It has got better and better."

Zanka quickly became a fan favourite at the John Smith's Stadium after his arrival, endearing himself further to the Town faithful by offering all the supporters who travelled to Southampton two days before Christmas a free drink against Stoke City on Boxing Day.

By that point the Denmark international - who has been included in the Dane's 23-man World Cup finals squad with team mate Jonas Lossl - had played every minute of Town's Premier League campaign.

And Zanka continued that streak all the way through the season, playing the maximum of 3420 minutes in the Premier League over the course of the 2017/18 season - a record he is proud to hold.

"It's a thing that comes up in England - to be an 'ever present'," said the 28-year-old.

"I also feel that the club thinks it's a big thing.

"It might not be something that you have so much focus on in Denmark, but in what can be described as one of the world's hardest leagues, that's definitely something big."