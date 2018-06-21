Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is looking forward to taking on team mate Aaron Mooy at the 2018 World Cup today.

Denmark take on Mooy's Australia at the Samara Arena at 1pm GMT live on ITV1, with three Town players available for selection between the two international sides.

Mooy is likely to start for his nation, while Jonas Lossl and Zanka were both named on the bench in the Danes' first fixture.

But that hasn't stopped Town's No.1 from trying to play mind games with the midfield linchpin.

Zanka joked to htafc.com : “I know Jonas has sent a text to Aaron to try and get in his head!

“It’s going to be fun for us to see Aaron tomorrow and wish him luck for the game. Hopefully, of course, we go out victorious.

“I didn’t get to see their first game as we were training at the time, but I read that he played well and Australia did really well against one of the favourites.

“If we want to meet our expectations, which are to go through the group stages, then we need to beat Australia. I believe we should be able to do that, but we know there are no easy games – especially against a tough and hard-working Australian side with Aaron spearheading that.

“It’s going to be tough for us to get the win but I’m confident that we can.”

Zanka made his World Cup debut off the bench in Denmark's first match, helping his country to a 1-0 win over Peru and pushing them towards the knockout phase of the competition.

On representing Denmark at the World Cup, the 28-year-old said: “That was really special.

“You grow up and watch the World Cup and you feel like that was the dream, and my dream came true to play my first match and I loved every bit of it.

“That win was big because we weren’t at our best, but we came away with a really crucial win.

"That really sets you up great in the tournament and the group stages, especially playing Australia tomorrow as we’ll be looking to extend that.”

Zanka added: “When you see videos from back home after we won, seeing the crowds at various big screen events out in Copenhagen and around Denmark, seeing how the fever has hit everyone in Denmark and seeing them just enjoying being a Dane.”