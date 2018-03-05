Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen believes the Terriers' squad is still full of confidence heading into the relegation run in despite defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.

Town were beaten 2-0 by Spurs at the national stadium thanks to a Heung-Min Son brace, but put in a solid performance against one of the Premier League's in-form top six sides.

And Zanka believes he and his teammates can move on quickly from the defeat and refocus on Town's next five crucial matches in which they take on Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford - teams all within six points of the Terriers.

After the Spurs clash, the Denmark international said: "You could say today (Saturday) was a free game and we do know that the games where we need to collect points are coming in the next four or five games.

"We just have to look forward to that challenge.

"I think we all have a lot of optimism coming into our own stadium and playing in front of our fans in games where we know we can produce some good results for ourselves."

On the defeat itself, he said: "It's not really something to smile about but it's a defeat you can accept.

"We were playing a quality side with some players that can produce something special and they showed it in glimpses.

"We'll just have to keep on going."

He added: "Just before the 2-0 goal we had two good chances to level it up and then they turned up to that extra gear and do something special and the game's over.

"But we can be quite happy with it."