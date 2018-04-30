The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier would be "surprised" if Huddersfield Town picked up another point in the Premier League this season after their display against Everton.

Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gana Gueye scored for the Toffees to heap more pressure on to the Terriers, who "barely threatened" Sam Allardyce's side, according to Southampton's second highest goalscorer of all time.

When asked whether he thought Town would pick up another point this season, Le Tissier said: "I'd be surprised because the Everton team they were playing against weren't that great.

"They barely threatened them for the entire 90 minutes.

"[Rajiv] van La Parra had one chance which he blazed over the bar in the first half, but I don't remember [Jordan] Pickford having any save of note to make for the entire 90 minutes.

"They are going to be playing their last three games against teams with a lot more quality than Everton have got."

The 2-0 loss to Everton meant Town have now failed to score in 19 Premier League matches this season, scoring just 27 goals so far this season.

Le Tissier added: "You can see the amount of effort which goes into every game which tells me there's just a lack of creativity in midfield.

"Mooy has gone off the boil for me - he started the season really, really well and look like he could create things but he didn't look like creating anything today [Saturday].

"Hogg alongside him does not really have the quality to produce chances for the centre forwards at Huddersfield - that's why the top goalscorer has six or seven goals.

"It's quite apparent the problem is creating the chances, not missing loads of them."