I WISH I had a pound for every time I’ve been asked over summer: “How do you think Town will do this season?”

It goes without saying that I wish I had another pound for every time I’ve answered: “It will be very hard work, but I think they’ll stay up.”

There are a few factors giving rise to my optimism, not least the ability of the head coach to get the best and more out of every one of his squad members.

The signing of 46-year-old David Wagner on a three-year contract is undoubtedly the best bit of business done by Town and chairman Dean Hoyle this summer.

Having been written off before each of the last two seasons, he has galvanised his players and staff to not only win promotion to the Premier League but then to keep Town there.

Anyone who would write-off Wagner after the events at the John Smith’s Stadium since he arrived in November, 2015, would be foolish.

He has the know-how to get players to buy into his philosophy and the charisma to get supporters on board as well.

Town are going to need every bit of help they can get from the stands this season.

The away support is a given – Town’s travelling faithful always impress their hosts – and it’s critical to the success of the season that home backing is again absolutely top notch.

There will be a lot of challenging times ahead – just look at the opening fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City! – but Town now have a season of Premier League experience under their belts and, isn’t it just a few months ago that Town went to those same two clubs and earned points to secure their survival?

In addition to some excellent signings – I was particularly pleased when Terence Kongolo was attracted on a permanent basis from AS Monaco – the likes of Christopher Schindler, Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg, and the strikers now know exactly what it takes to glean points at top level.

Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing Alex Pritchard weave some magic for Town going forward, some genuine pace and, hopefully, better delivery from the flanks and, as a result, more goals from the men in blue and white stripes

The chairman has said every point in the Premier League is a golden point and how right he is, so I firmly believe Town need to make more of their attacking set pieces.

Given a decent run without bad injuries – won’t it be great to see Danny Williams back, too? – then I see no reason why Town can’t improve on last season’s goals output, points output and their 16th-placed position.