One week to go in the summer transfer window and Huddersfield Town fans are wondering if any more business will be done.

Will David Wagner add to the six new senior additions he has made to the John Smith’s Stadium squad since Town last kicked a ball in anger?

And, before the deadline at 5pm next Thursday, August 9, will anyone else leave the club?

Michael Hefele , Collin Quaner and Scott Malone have not made the pre-season trip to Austria and it remains to be seen if there will be interest before the deadline.

After the cut-off, clubs cannot buy or bring players in on loan until the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Clubs can, however, still sell or send players out on loan. Clubs from leagues where the transfer window is still open can bid for and buy players from Premier League clubs.

The likes of the Ladbrokes Premiership in Scotland, as well as the lower leagues in England, can still loan players from England after the August 9 deadline.

The only way Premier League clubs can sign players after the deadline is if they are a free agent, who must have been out of contract before the close of the Premier League window.

When does the transfer window close?

Unlike previous summers, the transfer window will not close at the end of August.

Instead, Premier League clubs voted to rearrange the deadline to August 9, at 5pm.

That’s just one day before the start of the new Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Leicester kicks off the 2018/19 campaign on Friday, August 10.

Why has the transfer deadline changed?

Managers in the Premier League and Football League have been complaining for years about the summer transfer deadline.

It’s previous end around August 31 was a problem for head coaches as the season had already started.

It effectively meant players could move clubs despite having played a number of games already, causing managers selection headaches.

Situations such as Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez, who did not play for their respective clubs Liverpool and Arsenal as suitors chased their signatures last year, arose.

It was voted to move the deadline forward, before the season starts.

Is the Championship transfer deadline the same as the Premier League?

Yes. The EFL agreed to move their transfer deadline to fall in line with the Premier League.

However, the Championship season starts tomorrow, August 3.

All clubs will play this coming weekend, so selection headaches may arise for some managers.

This is the same in Leagues One and Two.

What are the other deadline days?

August 9 – England (Premier League and Football League).

August 31 – includes Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales.

September 1 – Armenia, Burkina Faso.

September 3 – Romania.

September 5 – Mexico.

September 6 – Bulgaria, Slovakia.

September 8 – Czech Republic.

September 21 – Portugal.