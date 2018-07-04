The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are set to extend their stay in Germany this summer after lining up another two pre-season games in the country.

The Terriers were set to travel to Essen to take part in the Interwetten Cup against hosts Rot-Weiss Essen, SV Werder Bremen and Real Betis in a one-day tournament on Saturday, July 21.

This will now be sandwiched between another two clashes – against Dynamo Dresden and SV Darmstadt 98.

David Wagner's men will face 2.Bundesliga outfits Dresden on Wednesday, July 18 (kick-off 6.30pm local time) and Darmstadt on Sunday, July 22 (kick-off 3pm local time).

The first encounter will see a reunion between Michael Hefele and his former side, the centre-back proving as popular a figure with Dynamo as he is with the Terriers.

However, the clash will not take place at the club's usual Stadion Dresden, instead at neighbouring Stadion am Sommerdamm in Russelsheim, between Frankfurt and Mainz.

The clash against Die Lilien (The Lilies) though will take place at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor with further ticket details for both encounters to be released by the club in due course.