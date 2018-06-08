Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Mick Buxton believes today's John Smith's Stadium atmosphere harks back to the days of the Leeds Road faithful.

The 75-year-old is regarded as one of the most successful managers in the club's recent history, winning promotion to the Third Division in 1979/80 with a record 101 goals scored.

And Buxton believes today's supporters as well as players have the same characteristics as those 30-odd years ago.

Speaking to the Huddersfield Town - Family Friendly Facebook Group , Buxton said: “It's wonderful to hear them get behind the team so passionately.

“They've been terrific this season and I think they will have learned from the Premier League experience as well.

“I think they will have realised you have to get behind the whole team and players and not get at one player and give them stick.

“Doing that doesn't help the player or the group as a whole; it's very much like the team I had – very much altogether and if one is getting stick then it hurts the others too.

“The togetherness they have is worth a hell of a lot and as long as you're together and fighting like hell there is always a chance.”

So what is the odds of Huddersfield Town defying the doubters for a second successive Premier League campaign?

“Hopefully from the experience of last season, they'll do better,” Buxton added.

“I thought they might have stayed up a little bit more comfortably than they did but hopefully the experience means they know what it's about and they will stay up again”.