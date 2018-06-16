Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s quartet of World Cup players are suffering mixed emotions as they prepare for the next stage of the competition in Russia.

There’s joy for defender Mathias Zanka Jorgensen and keeper Jonas Lossl following Denmark’s 1-0 win over Peru, sealed with a goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

But Aaron Mooy suffered controversial disappointment with Australia, as did Ramadan Sobhi with Egypt.

Peru missed a penalty against the Danes.

The South Americans were awarded a spot-kick after consultation with the video assistant referee but Christian Cueva, the man fouled, shot over the bar.

That miss proved crucial as the Danes hit Peru on the counter-attack in the second half with Christian Eriksen releasing Poulsen, who had conceded the penalty, and he fired past Pedro Gallese.

Peru were denied an immediate equaliser when Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel produced a fantastic one-handed save to deny Edison Flores.

Substitute Paolo Guerrero, only able to play after a Swiss tribunal lifted a 14-month drugs ban, backheeled a chance wide as Denmark held on.

It means France top Group C on goals scored after their 2-1 win over Australia as Antoine Griezmann’s penalty, also awarded via VAR, and Paul Pogba’s deflected chip gave Didier Deschamps’ side the three points.

Mooy was visibly bitterly disappointed.

And Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said he did not want to speak about VAR following the Group C defeat and declared himself proud of his side’s performance.

The Dutchman took charge of the Socceroos for the first time in a competitive match and saw them come close to snatching an unlikely point from the 1998 world champions.

“Everybody is talking about the VAR but for me it’s the start and we have to learn a lot about this system, but I prefer to say something about the game,” said Van Marwijk, according to socceroos.com.au.

“I cannot change that any more.”

Van Marwijk, who was appointed at the start of the year following the surprise resignation of Ange Postecoglou, added: “I’m proud but disappointed. I think we gave a very good performance.

“No one expected we could play like this against France but I think there were a lot of moments when (France) didn’t know what to do any more so that’s a big compliment for us.

“The way we wanted to play, they did it for 95 per cent so I can’t blame any players, I can only give them compliments. At least, we deserved a draw.

“When you see this game you must have confidence for the rest of the tournament but there is no guarantee.”

All four teams in the group are in action again on Thursday as the Town boys could go head to head when Denmark meet Australia in Samara (1pm), before France take on Peru in Ekaterinburg (4pm).

Sobhi, who went on as a late substitute for Egypt, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday.

Egypt play again on Tuesday against hosts Russia.