Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's dream start for Denmark in his side's last 16 World Cup clash with Croatia eventually turned into a heartbreak in Russia tonight.

The central defender's first goal for his country after 61 seconds was the fastest in the competition since Clint Dempsey netted after 29 seconds for the USA against Ghana back in 2014.

And it also put the 28-year-old in Huddersfield Town's own history books as the first player ever to score in a World Cup Finals tournament while at the club.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Mario Mandzukic equalised for the Croats just three minutes later – with Zanka coming in for some criticism from ITV pundits Gary Neville and Martin O'Neill in the build-up to the goal.

Both felt the Terriers' defender was too far away from his left-back team-mate Jonas Knudson for the initial cross which eventually led to the 'fortuitous' goal.

The rest of the 90 minutes was a cagey affair which unsurprisingly went to extra-time where Croatia had a gilt-edged chance to win it at the death.

And once again Zanka was at the centre of the action, bringing down Ante Rebic clean through on goal after being expertly found by Croatia's talismanic Luka Modric.

Town's defender was forced to make a last-ditch challenge in the box which resulted in a penalty for Croatia which, to Zanka's relief, Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved.

The general consensus was it was a challenge that had to be made with Zanka escaping with only a caution due to the fact, under new rules, there was a 'genuine attempt to win the ball'.

However, it would have meant the player would have missed any resultant quarter-final clash as it was a second booking of the tournament but Croatia's Ivan Rakitic made sure that wouldn't be an issue, slotting home the winning penalty for Croatia in the shoot-out.