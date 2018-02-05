The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans were encouraged by the battling performance in defeat at Manchester United but believe more will be needed to win the Premier League survival fight.

Town have dropped into the relegation placings for the first time following a run of just three points from the last 24 available.

The FA Cup fourth-round replay at Birmingham City is next on the agenda, but supporters are far more focused on next Sunday’s lunchtime league assignment against Bournemouth.

Richard, in Kirkburton, said of the display at Old Trafford, where Town went down 2-0 to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez: “Town tried hard but were up against it from the start.

“They defended well until the first goal.

“If they show that grit until the end of the season I think they will make it.

“However, we can’t carry passengers and VLP has been poor for a number of games and Billing isn’t up to the mark.

“The back four are very good but need Pritchard in the team for a good run – £12m for a bench warmer is crazy to my mind.

“Time to work exceptionally hard and sweat for the team and safety will be on.”

James, based in East Yorkshire, believes all the squad have to step up.

“Not a bad performance in the first half,” he said.

“We needed to keep them very quite for 30 minutes. Started to fall apart after the opening goal.

“Too many below average players starting games and also coming on. The defence was as good as you can get and the lone forward, did more than most.

“We have too many slackers in the midfield. Hogg and Flo did their best but the gaps just opened up around them. There should be nowhere to hide now for anyone. Time to man up!”

Alison, up in Thurstonland, reckons Town can take nothing for granted against their upcoming opposition.

“An improved performance - but I feel we’ll need to show the same level of improvement again to get something out of our next two games,” she remarked.

“Our season appears somewhat defined by the failure of our bigger signings to make an impact - Mounie, Ince and Malone - all on the bench, and even Mooy for a short while.”

Kirkburton fan Roger reckons Town will soon know their fate.

“The fighting spirit was back at Old Trafford, sadly not enough to overcome one of the most expensively-assembled squads in the league,” he said.

“Our survival is hanging by a thread and likely to be determined over the next six games.

“We can still do it but need luck, grit and no serious injuries to key players.”